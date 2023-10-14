Report: Steelers 'Have No Plans' to Fire OC Matt Canada Despite Recent Struggles

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Contrary to popular belief, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada is not on the hot seat.

The Steelers "have no plans" to fire Canada or turn over offensive play-calling duties to another coach, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

"I was told if a move was going to be made, it would have happened already," Russini wrote. "Though fans have criticized Canada and his play calling, Steelers players and coach Mike Tomlin have continued to show him support. I was told the team held a meeting this week to come together and search for some answers as they approach the bye week."

The Steelers have had one of the worst offenses in the NFL this season—averaging just 12.3 offensive points per game—which has resulted in the belief that Canada would be firmly on the hot seat just five weeks into the campaign.

Pittsburgh's passing attack ranks 27th in the NFL, averaging just 187.8 yards per game. The rushing offense has been even worse, averaging just 80.4 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 30th in the league.

Additionally, the Steelers lead the NFL in three-and-outs and no team has punted more often than Pittsburgh.

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Canada said the Steelers are using their bye week to inspect the offense and see where they can improve ahead of an Oct. 22 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams:

"We've got to look at what we're doing well and what we think we can get better at. Is this play, can we run this? Why is it not working—was it who we played? Was it what we did?

"And you know, simplifying in some areas, adding on in some other areas. I think it's all of those things together. But I feel really good about where we are and where our players are. I think our players are certainly frustrated and disappointed with our production, but I don't think there's a lack of belief in them with each other, or where they think they can go, and understand they've got to be better."

With an offense that includes Najee Harris and George Pickens, there's little excuse for Pittsburgh's offensive struggles. That said, they have been without Diontae Johnson due to injury and Pat Freiermuth, James Daniels and Dan Moore Jr. have all missed time.