Raiders Rumors: Hunter Renfrow Being Shopped Ahead of 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders appear to be ready to move on from veteran wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Las Vegas has been shopping Renfrow ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini. It's unclear which teams may be interested in the veteran.

Renfrow has spent his entire five-year career with the Raiders, which selected him in the fifth round of the 2019 draft out of Clemson.

The 27-year-old initially had a sizable impact in the Las Vegas offense, catching 105 passes for 1,261 yards and six touchdowns in 29 games over his first two seasons. He went on to have a career year in 2021, catching 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns in 17 games.

However, Renfrow's production dropped off in 2022 as he caught 36 passes for 330 yards and two scores in 10 games.

The Raiders have used him very minimally in 2023. He has caught six passes for 59 yards in five games.

The additions of Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers over the last few seasons has pushed Renfrow down the depth chart.

However, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels indicated earlier this season while speaking with reporters that there have been some missed opportunities in terms of getting Renfrow the ball.

"There's been some missed opportunities on our part, but I don't think that's a function of Hunter," McDaniels said. "So, we've got to do a lot of things better. He should have gotten the ball more than he did yesterday. I think there weres more opportunities than that, but protection has to be good, reading the coverage has to be good, blitz pickup, there are a lot of things that will happen before any receiver or tight end will get the football."