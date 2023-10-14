Fantasy Alert: Chargers' Austin Ekeler Expected to Handle Normal Workload vs. Cowboys

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will return to the lineup on Monday against the Dallas Cowboys, and he's expected to have no limitations in his return from an ankle injury.

"Yes. I think that's fair to say," Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters Saturday when asked if Ekeler would have a normal workload against America's Team. "We'll trust what we see on game day, but we expect him to go."

Ekeler has missed L.A.'s last three games with an ankle sprain. He told reporters earlier this week that he was "99 percent sure" that he would suit up for Monday's matchup against the Cowboys.

The 28-year-old was impressive in the team's season-opener against the Miami Dolphins despite a 36-34 loss, rushing for 117 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries, in addition to catching four passes for 47 yards.

However, the Chargers running game has largely struggled in Ekeler's absence. After totaling 233 rushing yards in Week 1, L.A. managed just 61 and 30 total rushing yards in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively.

In a Week 4 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chargers managed 155 yards on the ground, but that was mostly thanks to a 51-yard rush by wide receiver Derius Davis.

Ekeler is one of the most dynamic running backs in the NFL as he's effective both on the ground and in the Chargers' passing attack. He's coming off a career 2022 campaign in which he rushed for 915 yards and 13 touchdowns in 17 games and also caught 107 passes for 722 yards and five scores.

Although the Cowboys have had one of the best defenses in the NFL this season, Ekeler should still be a no-brainer start for fantasy managers this week considering he should see a normal workload.