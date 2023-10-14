Olympic Legend Mary Lou Retton Making 'Remarkable' Progress After Hospitalization

David Livingston/Getty Images

The daughter of legendary U.S. Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton provided a positive update Saturday after Retton was recently hospitalized.

Retton's daughter, Shayla Schrepfer, announced Saturday in an Instagram post that Retton's condition is improving, writing:

"We're thrilled to share some uplifting updates! Mom's progress is truly remarkable! Prayers have been felt and have been answered. Although she remains in the ICU, her path to recovery is steadily unfolding. Her fighting spirit is truly shining!

"Her breathing is becoming stronger, and her reliance on machines is diminishing. Though it's a lengthy journey, witnessing these improvements is incredibly heartening! She's responding so well to treatments. Once more, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for your overwhelming love and support."

Another of Retton's daughters, McKenna Kelley, posted earlier this week on Instagram (h/t ESPN) that Retton was "fighting for her life" in the hospital after being diagnosed with a "very rare form" of pneumonia.

Kelley added that Retton was unable to breathe on her own, and while she noted that Retton was "getting incredible medical care," Retton's family set up a fundraising campaign to help pay for medical bills since Retton is not insured.

Per Reuters (h/t ESPN), the family had raised over $400,000 as of Saturday afternoon.

Retton, 55, was part of the United States gymnastics team at the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles, and she secured one of the most impressive medal hauls in Olympic gymnastics history.

In addition to becoming the first American woman to win Olympic gold in the all-around, Retton took silver in the team event and the vault, and bronze in the uneven bars and floor exercise.

Retton, who was just 16 years old at the time of her Olympic performance, was nicknamed "America's Sweetheart" after captivating the entire country.