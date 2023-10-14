Report: Jets Declined Aaron Rodgers Disability Insurance Before Achilles Injury

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Jets may have cost themselves millions of dollars by opting not to get disability insurance of Aaron Rodgers' contract before the start of the season.

Per Daniel Libit and Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico, the Jets chose not to take out an insurance policy on Rodgers' deal in the event of injury despite being offered "multiple" policies.

Libit and Novy-Williams added this decision is "consistent" with the Jets' recent approach to contract insurance, but it's one that could "potentially cost the team $20 million-plus in insurance proceeds" after Rodgers' tore his Achilles in the first quarter of their season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers reworked his deal after being traded to the Jets by the Green Bay Packers. He signed a two-year, $75 million contract in July through the 2024 season.

It's often common for teams to take out insurance on contracts for players, especially if they are among the highest-paid stars on the team.

According to Libit and Novy-Williams, the NFL and MLB leave the decision on insurance up to the individual teams.

Per Joe Pompliano of Huddle Up, the Jets could have been reimbursed up to $60 million if Rodgers decided to retire in the wake of his injury.

Rodgers has made it clear he intends to be back in 2024. The four-time NFL MVP has even teased a possible comeback this season if the Jets are able to make the playoffs.

Richard Giller, an insurance recovery attorney who works with pro teams and players, told Libit and Novy-Williams the Jets should have taken the insurance policy on Rodgers "at any cost" given his age and years of service time in the NFL.

The report noted premiums on Rodgers' contract ranged from $1 million to $4 million, with the "upper-end options covering around 60% of the $37 million (or $22 million) that Rodgers was guaranteed this year."

There was a lot of excitement around the Jets going into this season thanks to the addition of Rodgers. He tore his Achilles on the team's fourth offensive snap against the Bills in Week 1.