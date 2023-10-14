X

MCBB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSHIGHLIGHTSBR Sports on Max

    Carmelo Anthony's Son Kiyan Pictured in FSU MCBB Jersey on Official Recruiting Visit

    Doric SamOctober 14, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Carmelo Anthony and Kiyan Carmelo Anthony attend Global Citizen Festival 2023 at Central Park on September 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Global Citizen)
    Rob Kim/Getty Images for Global Citizen

    Class of 2025 4-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony, the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, enjoyed his visit to Florida State so much that he posed for a picture with his parents while wearing a Seminoles jersey:

    Joe Tipton @TiptonEdits

    2025 four-star SG Kiyan Anthony on his official visit to Florida State. <br><br>Pictured with his parents — Carmelo and LaLa. <a href="https://t.co/34c90KcpIR">https://t.co/34c90KcpIR</a> <a href="https://t.co/DmXwgRlXJc">pic.twitter.com/DmXwgRlXJc</a>

    The timing of the reveal is incredibly interesting, as the No. 4 Florida State football team is set to take on Syracuse on Saturday. Carmelo Anthony led the Syracuse men's basketball team to its only NCAA tournament national championship in 2003, and Kiyan has already received an offer from the Orange.

    247Sports' composite ranks Kiyan Anthony as the No. 6 shooting guard in his class and No. 1 player in the state of New York. In addition to Florida State and Syracuse, he's also received offers from schools like Michigan, Memphis, Maryland and Indiana, among others.

    It will be interesting to see if Anthony follows his father's footsteps and attends Syracuse. However, it can be expected that Orange fans won't be happy with seeing him in a Seminoles jersey ahead of Saturday's game.

    Carmelo Anthony's Son Kiyan Pictured in FSU MCBB Jersey on Official Recruiting Visit
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon