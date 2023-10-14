Carmelo Anthony's Son Kiyan Pictured in FSU MCBB Jersey on Official Recruiting Visit

Rob Kim/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Class of 2025 4-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony, the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, enjoyed his visit to Florida State so much that he posed for a picture with his parents while wearing a Seminoles jersey:

The timing of the reveal is incredibly interesting, as the No. 4 Florida State football team is set to take on Syracuse on Saturday. Carmelo Anthony led the Syracuse men's basketball team to its only NCAA tournament national championship in 2003, and Kiyan has already received an offer from the Orange.

247Sports' composite ranks Kiyan Anthony as the No. 6 shooting guard in his class and No. 1 player in the state of New York. In addition to Florida State and Syracuse, he's also received offers from schools like Michigan, Memphis, Maryland and Indiana, among others.