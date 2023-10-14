NFL Trade Rumors: Panthers' Jeremy Chinn, Donte Jackson, Marshall Jr. Are 'Available'

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Amid their 0-5 start to the season, the Carolina Panthers could look to clean house ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline.

Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Panthers have made safety Jeremy Chinn, wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. and cornerback Donte Jackson "available."

The Panthers are in an awkward spot right now because they are trying to develop a rookie quarterback, but they gave up so much to acquire the No. 1 overall pick that it's taken away from what they have to put around Bryce Young.

Sending D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears left the Panthers with a receiver room of Marshall, Adam Thielen, Laviska Shenault Jr. and Jonathan Mingo. The offensive line, by its own admission, has struggled to avoid penalties and provide protection.

But the Panthers also traded their first-round pick in 2024 to the Bears as part of the deal, so they won't be able to land an impact player early unless they can find a way to move back into the first round.

None of the players they are reportedly open to trading is good enough to warrant a first-round pick in return, but stockpiling draft assets wouldn't be a bad approach. They have two extra fifth-round picks next year from previous trades.

This roster is in a state right now that they need to find stars and role players who can make an impact. Mingo has the most upside among the current group of receivers. He was a second-round pick in this year's draft out of Mississippi.

Chinn is the only player of the three mentioned by Breer who is in the final season of his contract. He's making $3.3 million this season.

Jackson and Marshall are both signed through 2024. Marshall is making a total of $3.4 million in 2023 and 2024. Jackson has a $15.8 million salary next season plus three void years with a total of $7.6 million in cap hits.