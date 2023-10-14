MLB Playoff Picture 2023: X-Factors in ALCS, NLCS on Road to World Series

MLB Playoff Picture 2023: X-Factors in ALCS, NLCS on Road to World SeriesOctober 14, 2023
Some postseason heroes come out of nowhere.
For example, no one expected Jeremy Pena to be the star of the Houston Astros' push to the World Series in 2022.
Pena is one of a few unlikely LCS Most Valuable Players to emerge over the last few seasons. Howie Kendrick starred for the Washington Nationals in 2019 and Eddie Rosario was Atlanta's NLCS hero in 2021. Randy Arozarena's breakout playoff campaign in 2020 earned him the ALCS MVP in 2020.
The Astros, Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks all have X-factors who could follow in the footsteps of those recent unsung heroes. One of those players could end up as the series MVP if they thrive for an entire series.
Jeremy Pena
The reigning ALCS and World Series MVP could once again be Houston's X-factor at this stage of the postseason.
Pena had four hits in four games in the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins, but he was nowhere close to the spotlight that was taken by Jose Abreu and Yordan Alvarez.
The Astros shortstop will not be the first name mentioned in the conversation of top difference-makers on the Houston roster.
Pena had five multi-hit performances in the ALCS and World Series last season, and he could be vital to Houston's success once again.
Pena will likely hit near the bottom of the Astros order, and he could produce some important hits that flips around the order to Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman, which could be the difference between one-run innings and multi-run frames against the Rangers.
Josh Jung
Josh Jung could star in a similar role in the Texas lineup as Pena.
The rookie third baseman has been hitting further down the order in the postseason than he did in the regular season.
Jung recorded five hits in the ALDS win over the Baltimore Orioles, and like Pena, he could flip around the order to Marcus Semien and Corey Seager with a handful of hits in key situations.
Jung had four multi-hit games against the Astros in the regular season, He could hurt the Astros pitching staff again with an extra-base hit that flips the complexion of any game.
He had 49 extra-base hits in the regular season, and one or two of those could be the catalyst for a rally that gets the heavy hitters in the Texas order involved.
Ranger Suarez
Ranger Suarez is the unsung hero of the Philadelphia pitching staff.
The left-handed hurler will likely be the Phillies' Game 3 starter in Arizona, and in turn, he could kick off Game 6 or 7, if the series goes that far.
Suarez gave up a single earned run over 8.2 innings in the NLDS versus Atlanta. That was carry over of his tremendous playoff form from 2022.
The southpaw gave up two earned runs over five appearances. He hurled five shutout innings in World Series Game 3 in his best performance of the 2022 postseason.
Suarez holds a clear advantage over Arizona rookie Brandon Pfaadt in a potential Game 3 matchup, and one possibly later in the series.
Suarez can be responsible for a vital road win in the series, one that could either give the Phillies a commanding lead, or flip the momentum in the matchup.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson could also use Suarez in a relief role. He appeared out of the bullpen twice last postseason.
Evan Longoria
Evan Longoria knows what it is like to play in Philadelphia in the postseason.
The Arizona Diamondbacks player was a member of the Tampa Bay Rays when they played the Phillies in the 2008 World Series.
Longoria was brought to Arizona to provide some postseason experience to the lineup, and he could be vital in calming down the Arizona lineup as it deals with the Citizens Bank Park crowd.
The third baseman only had two hits in Arizona's five postseason contests, but he did have two RBI in Game 1 against the Dodgers.
Longoria may not be Arizona's best hitter in the NLCS, but if he can provide a steady hand and come up with one or two important hits, he could be one of the team's most important players against the reigning NL champion.