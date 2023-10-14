Khalil Mack Praises 'Special' Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Chargers 'Have to Be Ready'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Dak Prescott has received his fair share of criticism from fans and the media following a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers last weekend.

However, Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack knows he faces a tough task on Monday against the Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

"Dak is a special player, just understanding his leadership qualities and his toughness," Mack told reporters Friday. "Knowing what they're capable of, we have to be ready."

Prescott, who is in his eighth season with the Cowboys, has led Dallas to a 3-2 record this season. He has completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 1,061 yards and five touchdowns against four interceptions.

Despite losing two of their last three games, Prescott is more than capable of getting the Cowboys back on track against the Chargers, especially with a dynamic offense that includes CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Michael Gallup and Tony Pollard.

Dating back to 2017 when he was a member of the then-Oakland Raiders, Mack has recorded three sacks, eight tackles, three tackles for loss and six quarterback hits in two games against the Cowboys.