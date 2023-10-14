Mark Andrews on Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift: He's Been Raising the Bar for a Long Time

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Whether it be his charisma, elite route running or impeccable fashion sense, Travis Kelce has been making tight end one of the most attractive positions on the football field for a while now.

And with his budding relationship with global popstar Taylor Swift, Kelce has lifted the position's profile to a whole new level, arguably becoming the most popular and well-known player in the entire sport.

Fellow star tight end Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens is thankful for his Kansas City Chiefs colleague.

"That's an exciting thing," Andrews said. via the Baltimore Suns' Brian Wacker "He's been raising the bar for a long time."

A couple decades ago, tight ends weren't much more than an extra offensive lineman to be used in the running game. Now, with players like Shannon Sharpe, Tony Gonzalez, Rob Gronkowski, Kelce and many others, the position has been elevated and glamorized, becoming one of the key cogs in every NFL offense.

Kelce's celebrity status has just taken it to new heights (pun intended).