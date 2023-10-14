X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    James Harden Trade Rumors: 76ers 'Very Skeptical' Clippers Can Meet Demands Soon

    Julia StumbaughOctober 14, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 11: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in game six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center on May 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia 76ers are asking for a higher price for James Harden than the Los Angeles Clippers can offer, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

    "The Sixers have been very skeptical of the Clippers' ability to meet their trade threshold anytime soon," Amick wrote Friday.

    According to Amick and Shams Charania, the Clippers are attempting to amass more draft capital in order to improve their July offer of "an unprotected first-round pick, a pick swap and matching salaries."

    The Sixers believe they could improve on that price if Harden plays, and Harden "remains hopeful" that playing could help eventually send him to the Clippers, per Amick and Charania.

    Harden requested a trade from the Sixers in June after exercising his 2023-24 player option.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    James Harden Trade Rumors: 76ers 'Very Skeptical' Clippers Can Meet Demands Soon
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon