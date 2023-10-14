James Harden Trade Rumors: 76ers 'Very Skeptical' Clippers Can Meet Demands Soon

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are asking for a higher price for James Harden than the Los Angeles Clippers can offer, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

"The Sixers have been very skeptical of the Clippers' ability to meet their trade threshold anytime soon," Amick wrote Friday.

According to Amick and Shams Charania, the Clippers are attempting to amass more draft capital in order to improve their July offer of "an unprotected first-round pick, a pick swap and matching salaries."

The Sixers believe they could improve on that price if Harden plays, and Harden "remains hopeful" that playing could help eventually send him to the Clippers, per Amick and Charania.

Harden requested a trade from the Sixers in June after exercising his 2023-24 player option.

