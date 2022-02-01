Ben Simmons Fined over $19M by 76ers This Season While Sitting Out amid Trade Rumors

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has reportedly been fined over $19 million by the franchise for "failing to render services" so far during the 2021-22 NBA season.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported Tuesday that Simmons, who's yet to play during the current campaign while awaiting a potential trade, stands to lose $12 million more from his five-year, $177.2 million contract if he remains sidelined through season's end.

"We don't give a f--k about the money," a source close to Simmons told ESPN. "That's not what this is. It's hard for people to understand. But if you believe in what you're doing and that this is not the right situation for you, and you're trying to get to a better place, the money doesn't matter. Obviously it's a financial hit. But you adjust."

Simmons' relationship with the Sixers soured following the team's exit from the 2021 playoffs.

The three-time All-Star emerged as the scapegoat for passing up a wide-open layup late in a Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and head coach Doc Rivers provided an eye-opening response when asked after that game whether Simmons could be the starting point guard on a championship team.

"I don't know the answer to that question right now," Rivers said.

Simmons stayed away from the 76ers for much of training camp and the preseason. He returned shortly before the start of the regular season but then said he would be focusing on treatment for his mental health and wouldn't be available to play in games.

In mid-January, members of the Sixers front office and Simmons' agent, Rich Paul, held a meeting to see whether it'd be possible to end the standoff, but the discussion brought the situation "no closer" to a resolution, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Philly remains steadfast in its sky-high asking price for the guard, which centers around "top 25-caliber players," and Paul told the team "mental health hurdles" prevented the 25-year-old LSU product from returning to the floor, according to Woj.

So the stalemate continues with the NBA trade deadline lurking on Feb. 10.

"It's easy to tell when someone is hurt when they have a cast on their arm. But this is mental health. You can't always see it," a second source close to Simmons told Shelburne. "But ask yourself, how many people would lose a dollar over this? That should tell you everything."

The two-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection is under contract through the 2024-25 season, so there's little pressure on the Sixers to make a trade in the short term, but so far there's been little suggestion a deal will get done at their current asking price.

Perhaps that changes in the offseason—Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Philadelphia is intrigued by a possible blockbuster sign-and-trade deal for the Brooklyn Nets' James Harden over the summer—but there are no guarantees.

The question becomes whether the 76ers would consider letting the situation carry into next season if that type of offer doesn't materialize, and, on the flip side, if there's any way Simmons would return to the floor for the team.

For now, he appears willing to take a sizable financial hit with hope a trade is ultimately found.