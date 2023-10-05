NBA Rumors: Clippers Seeking to Add Draft Capital from Teams for James Harden Trade

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

James Harden is taking part in the Philadelphia 76ers' training camp practice despite his clear and public displeasure with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.

As Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic noted, Harden wants to avoid losing millions for sitting out a la Ben Simmons, but he's also playing because he's "hopeful" a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers can go down.

For the Clips' part, they want to make that happen as well, per The Athletic.

"League sources say Harden also is taking part because he remains hopeful that a trade to the Clippers is still in the works and believes, for now, that it would be wise to not be a distraction. And the Clippers, league sources say, are going to great lengths to make it happen.

"League sources say the Clippers have been talking to several teams about ways to move pick swaps for additional draft capital with the intention of bolstering their offer and getting a deal done."

L.A. offered an unprotected first-round pick, a pick swap and multiple salaries to the 76ers for Harden last July, but Philadelphia rejected the deal, per The Athletic.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.