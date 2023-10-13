Lexi Thompson Misses the Cut at PGA Tour's 2023 Shriners Children's Open

Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

After becoming the first woman to play in a PGA Tour event since 2018, Lexi Thompson missed the cut at the Shriners Children's Open.

Thompson looked strong to start the second round, beginning with back-to-back birdies on the first two holes. However, bogeys on the fifth, eighth and 10th holes ultimately proved to be the difference-maker.

She finished with a 69 in Round 2, one shot shy of tying the record by a female golfer on the PGA Tour. Thompson was attempting to become the first woman to make a 36-hole PGA Tour cut since Babe Didrikson Zaharias in 1945.

"Very proud. I played really well today," said Thompson, per the Associated Press and ESPN News Services. "As the day went on, I tried to stay committed to my targets out there and to my swing thoughts and just enjoyed the whole experience."

According to the Associated Press and ESPN News Services, the 28-year-old was well aware of the perfection required to play into the weekend, although she made sure to enjoy the experience as well.

"I knew I had to play my A-game," Thompson said. "Just coming into the week there was more of a message than just playing golf. To inspire the kids, that's what I enjoy most."

She had found out about her invitation to the Shriners Children's Open shortly before the event was set to begin, according to Reuters.

"It was basically an automatic yes," Thompson said. "It was kind of last minute, last notice. I was like, 'Alright, OK, let's go.' I didn't know that it was in the works, but I'm very happy that it was."