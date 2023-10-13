Cowboys' Dak Prescott: I'll 'Never Lose Confidence' in CeeDee Lamb amid Frustration

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Coming off a performance like the one the Dallas Cowboys just had against the San Francisco 49ers, it'd be easy to have one's confidence shaken.

But that's not the case for Pro Bowl signal caller Dak Prescott, who threw three interceptions in the blowout loss. He especially hasn't lost trust in star wideout CeeDee Lamb, who questioned the team's offensive identity postgame.

"I mean, a frustrated player/person that feels like we all could've done better and feels like he can change the game, I understand it. I really do. So it's in the sense of just communicating with him," Prescott told reporters. "… CeeDee is a guy that I'll never lose confidence in and trust who he is and understand why he's frustrated. But at the end of the day, he's a leader. It's about him leading other guys and picking other guys up and him just trying to make sure we're all pushing our best.

"That's where the frustration, we have to remove that. And he will. He's a young player that's growing by the day and he'll only get better. He'll be better because of that. Frustrating times."

Following the 42-10 loss, Lamb said he didn't know what Dallas' offensive identity was as his team managed just 197 yards of total offense, 153 of which came through the air. This was coming off a dominant performance against the New England Patriots in Week 4.

During the blowout win against New England, the Cowboys had 377 yards, 281 in the passing game.

The inconsistencies appeared to be at the center of Lamb's concerns.

"We got to be complete," Lamb said. "We can't go out there one week and look like a super team and then the following week shit the bed."

Coach Mike McCarthy, who took on the challenge of calling plays for Dallas this season, echoed Lamb's concerns of his team's Jekyll and Hyde nature.

He's also frustrated that his team hasn't found any real consistency through the first quarter of the season. He has been encouraged by how the Cowboys have moved the ball outside the redzone—aside from the San Francisco game, of course.

"I look at the five weeks of our offense, and we have been in a different range of games," McCarthy said. "I was thinking about it even after I talked to the team last night, it's been on my mind. I just believe consistency and continuity is so important in everything you do in this league because it is difficult. You look at our five games, and we have three lopsided wins, a tough game on the road that kind of got away from us that we fought back in [the Arizona Cardinals loss], and last night's game [at the 49ers].

"With that, the identity of the offense is clearly ... you want to have some balance throughout how you play and the ball distribution in four out of five games we have definitely hit the mark."

Lamb's discontent may also be a result of his performance through the first five games of the season. He only has one game this year in which he's racked up over 77 yards, which came in Dallas' Week 2 win against the New York Jets.