Giants' Daniel Jones Out vs. Jets with Neck Injury, Tyrod Taylor Will Start

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will miss his third consecutive game on Sunday.

Head coach Brian Daboll announced Friday that Jones won't play against the New York Jets. Tyrod Taylor will again get the start.

"He's getting better. We'll see where he is next week," Daboll told reporters. "I don't have a crystal ball with injuries, but he is getting better and we'll see where he is next week."

Jones missed a Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills and a Week 7 game against the Washington Commanders with a neck injury. He suffered the ailment in a 31-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 8 when his neck snapped back after being hit from behind on a sack.

The 26-year-old has put together a disappointing 2023 campaign as the Giants dropped to 1-4 with him under center to begin the year. He has completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 884 yards and just two touchdowns against six interceptions in five games, in addition to rushing for 197 yards and one score.

Jones has been mostly healthy throughout his five-year career. However, any neck injury for the signal-caller is concerning, as he also dealt with a neck ailment in 2021 that sidelined him for the team's final six games of the season.

With that said, Jones said on Oct. 10 that his latest neck injury is different than the one he dealt with two seasons ago, though he didn't get into specifics.

Taylor filled in while Jones was sidelined. He's led the Giants to a 1-1 record over the past two games. They defeated the Commanders 14-7 in Week 7 on Taylor's two touchdown passes in the second quarter.