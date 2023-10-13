Saquon Barkley, Tee Higgins, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 6

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Saquon Barkley is one of many names on the New York Giants' injury report ahead of their Week 6 clash with the Buffalo Bills.

Barkley at least has a bit of a positive prognosis to play on Sunday night. If he plays, he will be alongside Tyrod Taylor, who is starting in place of the injured Daniel Jones.

Barkley's potential return would be welcomed by the Giants, but it may be tough for fantasy football players to start him in Week 6 given the situation that the NFC East side is in.

The Giants running back is one of a few key players whose statuses will be paid close attention to by fantasy football participants ahead of Sunday.

Below is a look at some of the key injuries that will affect fantasy football matchups in Week 6.

Saquon Barkley Listed As Questionable

Barkley's questionable designation suggests there is a chance he could play against Buffalo.

The Giants need their star running back more than any other week this season because they will be without Jones and Darren Waller is listed as questionable.

New York might just try to get out of Week 6 without any more injuries. It will be without two starters on the offensive line and edge-rusher Azeez Ojulari as well.

Buffalo's defense is coming off its highest yardage concession of the season. The Bills gave up 474 total yards to the Jacksonville Jaguars, including 196 yards on the ground.

That could be viewed as a positive sign for Barkley's fantasy outlook, but Buffalo should center its defensive game plan around the running back, if he plays.

The Giants may be better suited to rest Barkley for one more game since their Week 7 clash comes against the Washington Commanders in NFC East play.

Fantasy football players could take the risk with Barkley because there is potential for a decent volume of touches with Jones out, Waller questionable and a borderline incompetent wide receiver room supporting Taylor.

An addition off the waiver wire may be the best option. Chicago's D'Onta Foreman should be a popular waiver-wire addition because the Bears are without three of the top four running backs on their depth chart.

Baltimore's Justice Hill, Tennessee's Tyjae Spears and Arizona's duo of Keontay Ingram and Emari Demercado are other waiver-wire options if Barkley does not go on Sunday, or you don't trust his matchup.

Tee Higgins Is Game-Time Decision

Tee Higgins practiced in full on Friday, a sign that he could return after missing one game with a rib injury.

The Cincinnati wide receiver has not been a fantasy football star yet in 2023. He has a single performance with more than 30 receiving yards.

If Higgins plays on Sunday, he could be in for a big day against a Seattle Seahawks defense that averaged a concession of 280 passing yards through its first four games.

Of course, Ja'Marr Chase will take up a majority of the targets from Joe Burrow, but Higgins could play a vital role in the offensive approach if the Seahawks commit multiple defenders to the Bengals' star wide out.