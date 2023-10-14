College Football 2023: Winners and Losers from Week 7October 14, 2023
College Football 2023: Winners and Losers from Week 7
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Michael Penix Jr.'s late touchdown pass to Rome Odunze handed Washington a vital win over Oregon and stands as the highlight of a busy Week 7 around college football.
And really, we didn't even need to wait until Saturday for drama.
Thursday night, Houston scored a wild victory thanks to a Hail Mary as time expired. Then on Friday, Tulane took a valuable step toward another place on the national scene while Colorado went the wrong direction.
In addition to Washington's key Pac-12 victory, Saturday's action included three prime-time tilts between Top 25 teams and plenty of important conference games. As always, we're covering the most notable results of the weekend.
This piece will be updated throughout Saturday night.
Winner: Houston's Last-Second Miracle
Are you kidding me? What a finish.
As a slim underdog at home, Houston seemed to have let an upset slip through its fingers. West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene hit Hudson Clement for a 50-yard touchdown with just 12 seconds to play.
That would've been plenty dramatic on its own. Houston, though, had a little more excitement in store.
Following an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, West Virginia kicked off from the 20-yard line. One play later, Houston snapped the ball from WVU's 49 with three seconds left. Donovan Smith rolled left, settled his feet and launched a prayer down the left sideline.
Stephon Johnson had the answer.
The ball deflected into the air, and Johnson brought it down while avoiding a swipe from a WVU defender. The catch gave Houston an improbable touchdown and a 41-39 win.
Loser: Colorado's Collapse
Colorado, on the other hand, didn't enjoy its finish. Deion Sanders' club endured its first truly gut-wrenching loss of the season.
Early on, the Buffaloes were cruising. They raced to a 29-0 lead in the opening half behind Shedeur Sanders' three touchdown passes and seemed well on their way to a comfortable home victory and 5-2 record.
The meltdown soon followed.
Stanford roared back with 19 third-quarter points as Elic Ayomanor caught touchdowns of 97 and 60 yards. In the closing frame, the Cardinal outscored CU 17-7 to even the score at 36. Joshua Karty hit a 46-yard field goal as time expired to force overtime.
Ayomanor, who ended up with 13 catches for 294 yards, snagged his third touchdown after CU scored first in overtime. Sanders tossed a goal-line interception, and Karty's 31-yard field goal handed Stanford its 46-43 win.
While the 4-3 Buffs have a chance to make a bowl, four of their five remaining opponents are ranked. They are idle in Week 8 before hosting UCLA to close the month.
Winner: Tulane's NY6 Hopes
Last year, Tulane earned a place in the Cotton Bowl and drew national praise for a comeback win over USC.
Another trip to a New Year's Six game is a little bit closer.
In a showdown of 4-1 teams, Tulane put together a terrific second half to secure a 31-21 win at Memphis.
After the hosts pulled ahead 21-10, the Green Wave scored 21 unanswered points to steal a crucial road victory. Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt accounted for 268 yards and two touchdowns, while top runner Makhi Hughes scampered for 130 yards and a score.
Tulane is just 2-0 in conference play, so the road is far from finished. But the Green Wave have locked in their status as a front-runner to appear in the AAC Championship Game.
Loser: NCAA Transition Rules
We are here for you, James Madison fans.
After a 41-13 rout of Georgia Southern, the Dukes are among the nation's first bowl-eligible teams. The problem—and it's quite a big issue—is that James Madison might not be allowed to actually do that. Again.
As part of a two-year transition period to the Football Bowl Subdivision, JMU isn't permitted to play in postseason games.
Last year, the eight-win Dukes unofficially stood atop the Sun Belt's East division. Because of this policy, though, Coastal Carolina—which had recently lost quarterback Grayson McCall and fell to JMU 47-7 in the regular-season finale—went to the conference title game instead. Despite that campaign, the NCAA denied JMU's bowl-eligibility waiver request for 2023.
This season, James Madison is now 6-0 with a 2-0 mark in Sun Belt contests. Even if another faux-division title isn't in the future, the Dukes have played their way into deserving an extra game in 2023.
If there's not enough bowl-eligible teams, JMU could be selected in front of a program with a 5-7 record.
But we shouldn't have to cross our fingers in hopes of seeing the Dukes in a bowl. Get rid of the rule, NCAA.
Winner: Ranked Teams in the Early Window
Five ranked teams kicked off in the noon ET hour, and only one of them really encountered much of a challenge.
Vanderbilt scored first against No. 1 Georgia, but the Dawgs quickly recovered, built a 24-7 halftime lead and won 37-20. Indiana did the same opposite No. 2 Michigan before the Wolverines rattled off 52 unanswered points in yet another lopsided victory.
No. 3 Ohio State thrashed Purdue 41-7, and No. 4 Florida State cruised past Syracuse 41-3.
The lone outlier was No. 11 Alabama, which navigated a semi-scare against Arkansas. The visitors cut Bama's lead to 24-21 in the fourth quarter, but a 10-play, clock-killing drive in the fourth quarter kept the Crimson Tide from really being in danger of an upset.
If you wanted to see upsets on Saturday, it certainly didn't happen early—and with No. 5 Oklahoma idle, the top of the rankings likely won't be changing ahead of Week 8.
Loser: Oregon's Upset Bid
The moment Oregon stuffed Washington on three straight goal-line plays, visions of an epic road win surely came rushing in.
But in those final six-plus minutes, the Ducks—a three-point underdog—could not protect their 33-29 edge. Washington forced a turnover on downs near midfield, and Michael Penix Jr. immediately took advantage.
Penix connected with Ja'Lynn Polk for a 35-yard gain and then found Rome Odunze for a go-ahead 18-yard score.
Oregon had 1:38 left in regulation, needing a field goal to force overtime or a touchdown to likely win. Bo Nix calmly led the Ducks into scoring position, setting up Camden Lewis for a 43-yard field-goal attempt as time expired.
And it narrowly sailed wide right.
Oregon is still in the Pac-12 hunt, but a tiebreaker loss to Washington stings with USC to come in November.
Winner: Michael Penix Jr.'s Heisman Resume
Washington's win undoubtedly meant the most to Penix, but his late touchdown served a dual purpose.
Recently named the Heisman Trophy favorite, the southpaw enhanced his resume for the sport's most prestigious individual honor. That clutch score against Oregon fits the criteria of a "Heisman moment" that voters generally want to see from a top candidate.
For the game, Penix finished 22-of-37 for 307 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.
That combination of strong numbers, a clutch score and a victory over a Top 10 opponent is, so far, his best performance of the season—even as it's not his gaudiest line of the year.
USC's Caleb Williams remains a prime threat, but Penix continues to build a convincing Heisman case.