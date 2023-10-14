College Football 2023: Winners and Losers from Week 7

4 of 7

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

We are here for you, James Madison fans.

After a 41-13 rout of Georgia Southern, the Dukes are among the nation's first bowl-eligible teams. The problem—and it's quite a big issue—is that James Madison might not be allowed to actually do that. Again.

As part of a two-year transition period to the Football Bowl Subdivision, JMU isn't permitted to play in postseason games.

Last year, the eight-win Dukes unofficially stood atop the Sun Belt's East division. Because of this policy, though, Coastal Carolina—which had recently lost quarterback Grayson McCall and fell to JMU 47-7 in the regular-season finale—went to the conference title game instead. Despite that campaign, the NCAA denied JMU's bowl-eligibility waiver request for 2023.

This season, James Madison is now 6-0 with a 2-0 mark in Sun Belt contests. Even if another faux-division title isn't in the future, the Dukes have played their way into deserving an extra game in 2023.

If there's not enough bowl-eligible teams, JMU could be selected in front of a program with a 5-7 record.