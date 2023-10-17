Which High-Profile Moves from 2023 NBA Offseason Will Backfire?

1 of 5

Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

Decision Detail: Suns trade for Bradley Beal in three-team deal with Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers, Phoenix gives up Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030 first-round pick swap rights and 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2030 second-round picks and cash

The Suns were a surprise landing spot for Bradley Beal given that the team had sacrificed all of its future first-round picks for Kevin Durant. We applauded Phoenix for being aggressive and adding a third star to the mix, especially after Chris Paul's injury history in the postseason was again an issue this past spring.

Beal, 30, is still a top-10 shooting guard in the NBA, even if his All-Star days may be behind him. He's an extremely lethal No. 3 option, one that would be a No. 2 on most other rosters.

While swapping out the 38-year-old Paul for Beal is a win in terms of a talent upgrade, this trade was both unnecessary and premature.

This combination of talent has to work for Phoenix. There are no first-round picks or pick swaps left to trade. The second-round pick cabinet is nearly empty. All the Suns have left now are some future seconds owed from other teams with some projected to land at the end of the draft (Denver Nuggets' 2024 second) or carrying protections (San Antonio's 2024 second protected 31-54 and Boston Celtics' 2028 second protected 31-45).

The Suns would have been better off beginning the season with Durant and Devin Booker while holding on to their trade assets to determine what pieces were truly needed. Instead, forcing Beal into a point guard role he's never played before on a full-time basis is yet another experiment that could go south.

Especially given his contract moving forward (four years at an average of $51.9 million per season with a no-trade clause), giving up Paul, six second-round picks and four first-round pick swaps seems like a massive overpay for a player who brings a mostly overlapping skill set to Booker's primary position.

The trade looks exciting now, although this was a move that didn't have to be, and shouldn't have been, made just yet.