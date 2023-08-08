Ranking the NBA's Best Superstar Duos Right Now

1 of 6

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Even with six years of experience and a trip to the NBA Finals together, Tatum and Brown fell short of cracking the top five here.

Brown's EPM score of plus-2.6 ranked just 46th overall in the NBA, and the two stars combined for a modest plus-5.2 net rating in 3,376 total possessions together, which was actually lower than Boston's overall net of plus-6.9.

Both are still improving and should be tied to each other for years to come with Brown's new monster deal and another coming for Tatum next summer, although some overlapping skills hold them back from the league's elite here.

Joel Embiid and James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers

Statistically speaking, Embiid and Harden were one of the NBA's best duos last season and could still be successful if kept together. Harden's desire to be traded, however, could affect future chemistry even if he's not moved before the start of the season.

Embiid and Harden had the highest combined EPA of any duo on this entire list last season (12.4) and ranked second in the group in EW (27.4).

This duo was really, really good together but will likely have broken up before the 2023-24 season kicks off. Still, their significant on-court success deserves a shoutout here.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

"When healthy—and let's hope that'll be the case this coming season—Leonard and George are as dangerous as two-man units get," is what Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes wrote last summer when ranking superstar duos for 2022-23, and that could easily be used again here.

There's no debating the success the two have experienced together since joining the Clippers in 2019, an experiment that's been blown up by continuous injuries.

Los Angeles beat opponents by 8.3 points per 100 possessions with both on the floor last season (93rd percentile, via Cleaning the Glass), and Leonard reminded us he's still a superstar when healthy during the playoffs (34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.0 steals, 54.5 percent shooting vs. the Phoenix Suns).

Until both can prove they can play more than 50-ish games a season, however, an honorable mention is high enough.

Just Missing the Cut: Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers), De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings), Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Stephen Curry and Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)