NFL Odds Week 6: Betting Tips after Friday's Injury Reports and Practice NewsOctober 14, 2023
NFL Odds Week 6: Betting Tips after Friday's Injury Reports and Practice News
Injuries and player statuses have already had a significant impact on the 2023 NFL season. We've seen stars like Aaron Rodgers and Nick Chubb go down for the season. We've also seen stars like Jonathan Taylor and Cooper Kupp recently return.
Player availability will again be a major factor in Week 6, as notable players like Daniel Jones, Andrew Thomas, Miles Sanders, Deshaun Watson, Joel Bitonio, Jahmyr Gibbs and Darius Slay have already been ruled out.
The unknown, of course, is how heavily these absences will impact games.
Below, we'll dive into some of the latest injury intel and practice reporting and provide a few betting tips based on that information.
Check the latest lines at DraftKings.
Trust the Dolphins -14 Versus Panthers
This week, the Miami Dolphins won't have rookie running back De'Von Achane, who was recently placed on injury reserve with a knee injury. That will have an impact. Achane has been an explosive surprise, racking up 460 rushing yards and seven combined touchdowns in only four games.
However, the Carolina Panthers loss of Sanders (shoulder) could loom larger. Carolina hasn't placed a lot of reliable skill players around rookie quarterback Bryce Young, and with Sanders out, Young won't have the support of a strong rushing attack either.
Raheem Mostert can keep Miami's ground game going, while Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will buoy the offense through the air.
Carolina's defense has been respectable against the pass, but with safeties Vonn Bell (quad) and Xavier Woods (hamstring) also out, it's hard to envision the Panthers truly limiting the Dolphins' scoring potential.
With the Panthers averaging just 18.2 points per game this season, it's even harder to see Carolina keeping pace on the scoreboard.
Trust the Bills -15 Versus the Giants
This one could be even more lopsided than the Dolphins-Panthers contest.
While it's never accurate to say that a team has no chance, injuries could prevent the New York Giants from keeping it remotely close against the Buffalo Bills.
Buffalo will be looking to bounce back from its Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it has been dangerous at home this season. At Highmark Stadium, the Bills have averaged 43 points.
The Giants have averaged a mere 12.4 points all season, and they've been held below 17 points in four of five contests. It's unlikely that quarterback Tyrod Taylor provides the boost needed for significant improvement.
With Jones (neck), Thomas (hamstring), Azeez Ojulari (ankle), John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and Matt Peart (shoulder) out, New York appears destined for a decisive defeat. Star running back Saquon Barkley might return, but he's still questionable with an ankle injury.
New York has lost by at least 15 points in its four losses, Expect that trend to continue here.
Take the Vikings-Bears over 46.5 Points
The Minnesota Vikings recently placed star receiver Justin Jefferson on injured reserve. The Chicago Bears, meanwhile, have ruled out running backs Khalil Herbert (ankle), Travis Homer (hamstring) and Roschon Johnson (concussion). Chicago will be limited to D'Onta Foreman and Darrynton Evans at tailback.
This limits the amount of offensive potency in this matchup, but topping 46 points still feels like the likely outcome.
The Bears offense has exploded over the last two weeks, averaging 34 points. The Vikings have been fairly potent all season, averaging 22 points per game despite frequently turning the ball over.
Neither defense has been very good, Minnesota has been giving up 24.4 points per game, while the Bears have surrendered 31.4 points per game.
Even with several stars out, there will be enough offensive playmakers in—including Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, D.J. Moore and Darnell Mooney—for this one to turn into a track meet.
Take the Browns-49ers Under 36.5 Points
This is an extremely low over/under line, especially considering the San Francisco 49ers have averaged 33.4 points per game by themselves.
However, the Cleveland Browns do have a top-tier defense that should be able to keep San Francisco below its season average. The Browns, meanwhile, will be without Watson (shoulder), Joel Bitonio (knee) and wideout Cedric Tillman Jr. (hip. Tight end David Njoku (face/hand) and center Ethan Pocic (chest/knee/foot) are listed as questionable.
it wouldn't be a total shock to see Cleveland sit multiple players and just chalk this one up as a loss.
With P.J. Walker getting the start against a fantastic 49ers defense, this game has shutout potential. The Browns mustered a mere three points in a blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and this could be a similar scenario.
The loss to Baltimore still only yielded 31 points, though. Unless Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and Co. expose the Cleveland defense as fraudulent, this one has a very good chance of hitting the under.
*Injury information via NFL.com unless otherwise noted.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.