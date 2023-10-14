NFL Odds Week 6: Betting Tips after Friday's Injury Reports and Practice News

2 of 4

Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

This one could be even more lopsided than the Dolphins-Panthers contest.



While it's never accurate to say that a team has no chance, injuries could prevent the New York Giants from keeping it remotely close against the Buffalo Bills.



Buffalo will be looking to bounce back from its Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it has been dangerous at home this season. At Highmark Stadium, the Bills have averaged 43 points.



The Giants have averaged a mere 12.4 points all season, and they've been held below 17 points in four of five contests. It's unlikely that quarterback Tyrod Taylor provides the boost needed for significant improvement.



With Jones (neck), Thomas (hamstring), Azeez Ojulari (ankle), John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and Matt Peart (shoulder) out, New York appears destined for a decisive defeat. Star running back Saquon Barkley might return, but he's still questionable with an ankle injury.

