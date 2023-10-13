X

    TMZ: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Spending 'Entire Weekend Together' After Chiefs' Win

    Adam WellsOctober 13, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 12: Taylor Swift watches the Kansas City Chiefs play the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    All the cynics and skeptics about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship may not want to place want bets about it being entirely a public relations stunt.

    Per TMZ Sports, the pair are going to spend this weekend together after Swift was at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night to watch Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos.

    Swift made the journey to Kansas City on Thursday after the world premiere of her concert film, Taylor Swift: The Era Tour, in Los Angeles on Wednesday. It was the third Chiefs game she attended in the past four weeks amid dating rumors involving Kelce.

    The pop-music superstar was in Kelce's luxury suite at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs' 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears. She was at MetLife Stadium the following week to watch the Chiefs play the New York Jets.

    During both of her visits to Arrowhead Stadium, Swift has been seated next to Kelce's mother, Donna. She was also sitting with Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes' wife, on Thursday night.

    Kelce, who suffered an ankle injury in Week 5, was listed as questionable going into the Broncos' game. You would never have known it based on how he played. The eight-time Pro Bowler caught all nine of his targets for 124 yards.

    Since the Chiefs played on Thursday night, they will have three extra days off before hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Oct. 22.