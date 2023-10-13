Rob Gronkowski Eyes 2028 Olympic Flag Football Spot: 'Hopefully There's No Tryouts'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

If flag football gets added to the 2028 Olympics, Team USA won't have to look hard to find its first player.

Five-time Pro Bowler Rob Gronkowski told TMZ Sports he would be happy to play for the United States in the Olympics.

"Hopefully there's no tryouts and they just accept me," he said. "But I'm in. I'm going for that if there is flag football in the Olympics in 2028. USA going all the way!"

The International Olympic Committee executive board recommended five sports be added to the 2028 rotation, including flag football, cricket, baseball/softball, lacrosse and squash.

An official ruling on the addition of those sports could come as early as Monday during an IOC meeting.

"These proposals have been accepted as a package," IOC president Thomas Bach said about the recommendations during a news conference in Mumbai.

This comes on the heels of the NFL and International Federation of American Football partnered up last year to get flag football back in the World Games for the first time since 1981 with an eye toward the 2028 Games.

The 2028 Summer Olympics will take place in Los Angeles. It will mark the first time the Olympics have taken place in the United States since the 2002 Winter Games were held in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Gronkowski retired from the NFL after the 2021 season. He played his final two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending his first nine seasons with the New England Patriots.