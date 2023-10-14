NFL Week 6 DFS: Cheap Targets and Pricey Fades on DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football

1 of 4

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Target: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams, $6,100



Don't look now, but Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are back, sort of. While L.A. isn't winning consistently, it's been more competitive than most expected, and Stafford has been very productive.



The 35-year-old is averaging 290 passing yards per game and has thrown at least one touchdown pass in each of his last four.



With premier receiving options in Cooper Kupp and rookie star Puka Nacua, Stafford should continue to carry a high floor in Week 6. The Arizona Cardinals have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, meaning Stafford has a fairly high ceiling this week too.



Fade: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles, $8,200



Jalen Hurts' scrambling ability has allowed the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback to maintain a high DFS profile all season. He passed for 303 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Week 5, but he also rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown.



This week, though, Hurts will face a New York Jets defense that has started to come together over the past two weeks. New York is giving up yards, but it has also forced five turnovers in its last two games.



The Jets are at home and will be motivated to contain Hurts as a runner. This could be a very similar outing to the Eagles' Week 1 game against the New England Patriots, in which Hurts threw for just 170 yards and a touchdown with 37 rushing yards. There's still a solid floor here, but Hurts is the second-priciest QB of the week and not worth the price point.

