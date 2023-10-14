NFL Picks Week 6: Best Favorites to Bet Before Odds Change

3 of 3

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills need a "get-right" game after falling flat against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London last Sunday. They'll likely find it against the rudderless New York Giants.



New York has averaged just 12.5 points per game this season and has scored more than 16 points only once. All four of its losses have been by double digits. While the Giants may have Saquon Barkley back in the lineup, they won't have quarterback Daniel Jones.



"Giants ruled out QB Daniel Jones for Sunday night's game vs. the Bills. Tyrod Taylor starts vs. his former team," ESPN's Adam Schefter posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.



Taylor is a perfectly capable quarterback, but the Giants don't have the skill players around him needed to keep up with the Bills. Buffalo throttled the Dolphins 48-20 in their last home game, and this one could be even more lopsided.



While New York's offense has floundered, its defense hasn't been much better. The Giants rank 27th in total defense and 29th in points allowed.



