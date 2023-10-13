Dez Bryant Slams Steve Smith's 'Completely Unacceptable' Jerry Jeudy Criticism on TNF

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Former Pro Bowler Dez Bryant pushed back against NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr.'s criticism of Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Bryant said Smith's comments were "completely unacceptable" and missed the mark between criticism and critique.

On a recent episode of his podcast (h/t Garrett Podell of CBS Sports), Smith referred to Jeudy as "JAG," meaning just a guy and not someone who elevates the offense.

During NFL Network's pregame coverage before the Broncos-Kansas City Chiefs matchup on Thursday, Smith said he attempted to apologize for the comment but Jeudy blew him off leading to him offering this response on the air (h/t Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab):

"I'm sorry I said you were a 'JAG,' just a guy, who is an average wide receiver they used a first-round pick on that isn't doing anything. I hope today you actually show up in a way you haven't shown up in the last couple years since they drafted you.

"So if you ever got a problem with Agent 89, I'm sorry for saying you're an average wide receiver that they will eventually move on [from]. And when teams call me and ask if they should trade for you, I would say no, don't trade for Jerry Jeudy. Because he's mentally unable to handle constructive criticism from people who watch specifically, can he be a wide receiver? He can be a wide receiver. He's a tier three."

NFL Network's James Palmer recorded video of Jeudy yelling on the field about what Smith had to say:

Smith later addressed his comments, though he certainly didn't apologize to Jeudy.

After the Broncos' 19-8 loss, Jeudy opted not to address what happened with Smith while speaking to reporters.

Jeudy's name has been bantered about a lot recently with the Broncos potentially being active sellers ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline. There were rumblings during the offseason that opposing teams were calling about the 24-year-old.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday teams have been making calls to the Broncos about several players on their roster, with Jeudy and Courtland Sutton "expected to garner more attention in the coming weeks."

A first-round draft pick in 2020, Jeudy has had a disappointing run with the Broncos. He did set career-highs with 67 receptions, 972 yards and six touchdowns last season.