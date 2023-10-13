WWE's Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis: Fight Odds, Live Stream, PredictionsOctober 13, 2023
WWE's Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions
WWE's Logan Paul will once again lace up the gloves and enter the boxing ring against grappling specialist Dillon Danis when a bitter rivalry comes to a head in Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.
YouTuber KSI and boxer Tommy Fury will headline the event, but there are going to be plenty of people tuning in to watch these two duke it out.
Paul and Danis have been firing off insults at one another on social media and heckling each other for a long time.
Paul has recently found success in WWE, but he has boxed three times. He has one professional fight against KSI which resulted in a split decision loss while he has another draw on against the YouTuber on his amateur resume in addition to an exhibition fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr.
This will be Danis' first foray into boxing. He has a 2-0 record in MMA with two first-round submission victories.
Here's a look at all the information you need as well to catch the fight as well as a preview and prediction.
Fight Info and Odds
When: Saturday, October 14 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Manchester Arena in Manchester, England
Odds: Paul -490 (wager $490 to win $100); Danis +400 ($100 wager wins $400)
Odds via Odds Checker
Preview
As is usually the case in the influencer boxing game, there isn't a whole lot to go on when breaking down these fights.
One thing is certain, though: The two have done a great job of selling the fight. Whether it's real or manufactured, the two have sold bad blood between each other. The pre-fight press conference got physical. Paul threw a water bottle at Danis and the former Bellator fighter responded by slamming a microphone in Paul's face.
But when the opening bell rings, it won't be about all the trash talk and hype. These two will eventually have to back up the talk.
On that note, there's a reason that Paul is a heavy favorite. He actually has boxing experience. His performances against KSI and Floyd Mayweather were nothing to write home about. He landed just above 10 percent of his punches against Money.
However, Danis has nearly no striking experience. Both of his MMA fights were over in the first round and he won by submission both times. He trains with Conor McGregor but that isn't going to be mean much unless he has soaked in some skills through osmosis.
Prediction
Logan Paul has yet to win a boxing match, but we have seen his skills. He's obviously not going to be holding a world title anytime soon, but he showed some toughness against Mayweather and he wasn't totally outclassed by KSI.
KSI has gone on to have some success in the influencer boxing sphere. While Paul has wisely pursued other avenues to market himself, including WWE, KSI's pursuit of boxing has given us a look into what the other Paul brother could do if he were more committed to the sport.
That might be all we need to see to pick him against Danis.
Danis is a fighter who finds himself in the headlines much more often for what he says rather than how he fights. Even in submission grappling his record is 5-4. That will have little to do with the outcome of this fight other than to highlight the disparity between Danis' talk and his actual performance.
Ultimately, Paul should show out here and build momentum toward another boxing match, possibly even the winner of KSI and Tommy Fury in the main event.
Prediction: Paul via fourth-round TKO