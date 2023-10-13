Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs Offense Has 'a Lot of Room to Improve' After Win vs. Broncos

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs got their fifth straight win of the season on Thursday, but Patrick Mahomes wasn't happy with how the offense performed against the Denver Broncos.

Speaking to reporters after the 19-8 victory, the reigning NFL MVP said they have "a lot of room to improve" going forward:

"I thought we did a great job of staying patient, getting the ball down the field, but in this league, three points and seven points is just such a big difference, and so I think if we found a way to execute in the red zone and score those touchdowns, we'd come away feeling great. Since we didn't, we have a lot of room to improve and so that's just something that we've got to continue to work on. It's just putting a full game together. Let's put a full game together and see what we can do."

In a surprising turn of events, the Chiefs have been led by their defense so far this season. They rank second in points allowed per game (14.7) and fifth in yards allowed per game (284.0).

The offense ranks a respectable ninth in scoring (24.5 points per game), but it's on pace to be the Chiefs' worst output of the Mahomes era. They have been held to 23 points or fewer in four of six games.

The 2022 Chiefs scored 23 or fewer points four times in 20 games between the regular season and playoffs.

Mahomes has been more turnover-prone than normal thus far. He's thrown four interceptions in the past four games. His interception rate of 2.2 percent is on pace to be the highest since he became the full-time starter in 2018.

There's every reason to think Mahomes and the Chiefs will turn things around. They have too much history of being a dominant offense to expect this won't be one of the best units in the NFL by the time we get to December.