Russell Wilson, Broncos Offense Mocked by Fans for Abysmal Play in Loss vs. Chiefs

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

For the third time in his 12-season NFL career, Russell Wilson was held to fewer than 100 passing yards in a game Thursday night.

Behind Wilson's 13-of-22 passing, the Denver Broncos lost 19-8 to the Kansas City Chiefs and fell to 1-5 on the season.

Wilson threw for one touchdown, two interceptions and 95 yards. He was sacked four times.

After throwing an interception during the Broncos' second drive of the game, Wilson went into the halftime break with just 37 passing yards.

It has been a little more than a year since Wilson, who in 2014 led the Seattle Seahawks to blow out the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII, signed a five-year, $165 million guaranteed contract in Denver.

It looked like the Broncos might be shut out when a Russell Wilson pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone was ruled incomplete in the fourth quarter. Denver successfully challenged the ruling to get on the board.

That score, followed by a successful two-point conversion on a Javonte Williams rush, marked both the beginning and end of the Broncos' successful offense Thursday night.

Their final drive ended with a fumble by running back Samaje Perine.

That ignoble ending summed up how fans felt watching the Broncos offense Thursday.