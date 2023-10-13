Russell Wilson, Broncos Offense Mocked by Fans for Abysmal Play in Loss vs. Chiefs

Russell Wilson, Broncos Offense Mocked by Fans for Abysmal Play in Loss vs. ChiefsOctober 13, 2023
For the third time in his 12-season NFL career, Russell Wilson was held to fewer than 100 passing yards in a game Thursday night.
Behind Wilson's 13-of-22 passing, the Denver Broncos lost 19-8 to the Kansas City Chiefs and fell to 1-5 on the season.
Wilson threw for one touchdown, two interceptions and 95 yards. He was sacked four times.
Nick Bolton gives it back to his offense ‼️ <a href="https://twitter.com/_nickbolton2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_nickbolton2</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DENvsKC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DENvsKC</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/U9rA3YdBnZ">https://t.co/U9rA3YdBnZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/4c680yoOvg">pic.twitter.com/4c680yoOvg</a>
After throwing an interception during the Broncos' second drive of the game, Wilson went into the halftime break with just 37 passing yards.
It has been a little more than a year since Wilson, who in 2014 led the Seattle Seahawks to blow out the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII, signed a five-year, $165 million guaranteed contract in Denver.
It looked like the Broncos might be shut out when a Russell Wilson pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone was ruled incomplete in the fourth quarter. Denver successfully challenged the ruling to get on the board.
That score, followed by a successful two-point conversion on a Javonte Williams rush, marked both the beginning and end of the Broncos' successful offense Thursday night.
Their final drive ended with a fumble by running back Samaje Perine.
The <a href="https://twitter.com/Chiefs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chiefs</a> defense puts an exclamation point on an incredible effort ‼️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DENvsKC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DENvsKC</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/U9rA3YdBnZ">https://t.co/U9rA3YdBnZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/K7wVcS2f6y">pic.twitter.com/K7wVcS2f6y</a>
That ignoble ending summed up how fans felt watching the Broncos offense Thursday.
Our OL is still a problem, considering Russell Wilson barely had any time to throw for a good portion of this game. When he was able to run on his own, that is kind of when we started moving the ball. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BroncosCountry?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BroncosCountry</a>
The Broncos have an extended break to regroup before fighting for their second win of the season on Oct. 22 against the 2-3 Green Bay Packers.