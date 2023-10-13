X

NFL

    Russell Wilson, Broncos Offense Mocked by Fans for Abysmal Play in Loss vs. Chiefs

    Julia StumbaughOctober 13, 2023

    Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    AP Photo/Ed Zurga

    For the third time in his 12-season NFL career, Russell Wilson was held to fewer than 100 passing yards in a game Thursday night.

    Behind Wilson's 13-of-22 passing, the Denver Broncos lost 19-8 to the Kansas City Chiefs and fell to 1-5 on the season.

    Wilson threw for one touchdown, two interceptions and 95 yards. He was sacked four times.

    NFL @NFL

    Nick Bolton gives it back to his offense ‼️ <a href="https://twitter.com/_nickbolton2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_nickbolton2</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DENvsKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DENvsKC</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/U9rA3YdBnZ">https://t.co/U9rA3YdBnZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/4c680yoOvg">pic.twitter.com/4c680yoOvg</a>

    After throwing an interception during the Broncos' second drive of the game, Wilson went into the halftime break with just 37 passing yards.

    It has been a little more than a year since Wilson, who in 2014 led the Seattle Seahawks to blow out the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII, signed a five-year, $165 million guaranteed contract in Denver.

    RobertLawrence @RobertLLisiecki

    Russell Wilson is finding new ways to torture Broncos fans beyond the Super Bowl. Respect the long con

    D.Malu🖊 @Malu_Mojo

    I have 2 Russell Wilson jerseys for sale! Will trade for a high five and a hershey bar with almonds.

    Michael Katz @MichaelLKatz

    Russell Wilson when an opportunity to throw a demoralizing pick comes around <a href="https://t.co/kiCDesqzYL">pic.twitter.com/kiCDesqzYL</a>

    Ryan Evans @RyanEvansESPN

    Russ rn: <a href="https://t.co/VvSXqJgxoS">pic.twitter.com/VvSXqJgxoS</a>

    Charles Dickens @Get_Em_Deucii

    No way they're paying Russell Wilson all that money to throw 95 yards in an NFL game. They might as well line up in the wishbone formation and run triple option like Air Force.

    Brandon LaScala @branfdyn

    I absolutely love how Russell Wilson does just enough for us to lose another game <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BroncosCountry?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BroncosCountry</a>

    SURELOCK-MAHOMES @KoachG2020

    Russell Wilson made $166,000 per completion tonight lol.

    J🌅 (2-0) @Truevillany

    Go search up Russell Wilson spotrac if u wanna laugh

    Joseph Fastlane Sr. @JoshuaSutherla7

    Russell Wilson gets sacked so much I swear he couldn't even scramble eggs

    Justo @UptwnHoyaG

    Russell Wilson really threw for less than 100 yds lmao Broncos are 1000% drafting a QB next year

    Joe Rowles @JoRo_NFL

    It's time to sit Russell Wilson and let Jarrett Stidham play out the string.

    It looked like the Broncos might be shut out when a Russell Wilson pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone was ruled incomplete in the fourth quarter. Denver successfully challenged the ruling to get on the board.

    That score, followed by a successful two-point conversion on a Javonte Williams rush, marked both the beginning and end of the Broncos' successful offense Thursday night.

    Their final drive ended with a fumble by running back Samaje Perine.

    NFL @NFL

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Chiefs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chiefs</a> defense puts an exclamation point on an incredible effort ‼️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DENvsKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DENvsKC</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/U9rA3YdBnZ">https://t.co/U9rA3YdBnZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/K7wVcS2f6y">pic.twitter.com/K7wVcS2f6y</a>

    That ignoble ending summed up how fans felt watching the Broncos offense Thursday.

    Will Petersen @PetersenWill

    Perine fumbled on his own knee. That kind of night. That kind of season. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BroncosCountry?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BroncosCountry</a>

    Jackson Didlake @diidlake

    Samaje Perine fumbling by hitting his own knee is his peak form

    JaguarGator9 @JaguarGator9NFL

    We had the Butt Fumble<br><br>Now, Perine just gave us the knee fumble

    Marcus Thompson II @ThompsonScribe

    Perine should get a forced fumble to go with that fumble lost. Since he made himself fumble

    ThatsGoodSports @BrandonPerna

    You know the Broncos offense didn't play well if Richard Sherman is defending Russell Wilson

    zachbeckner @z_beckner3

    Denver looked like a high school football team. <br><br>That offense is the Bad News Broncos

    Aaron M. @amcfarla

    Our OL is still a problem, considering Russell Wilson barely had any time to throw for a good portion of this game. When he was able to run on his own, that is kind of when we started moving the ball. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BroncosCountry?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BroncosCountry</a>

    Ayrios @AyriosThePirate

    Broncos best defensive performance of the season and the offense can't even get to the Hackett average of 16

    Rishi Oza @RishOza_

    Broncos defense FINALLY had a good game and IMMEDIATELY their offense reverted back to 2022 form. They really can't have anything nice

    Ozair Hussain @ozairh18

    The Broncos offense completely failed their defense <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DENvsKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DENvsKC</a>

    The Broncos have an extended break to regroup before fighting for their second win of the season on Oct. 22 against the 2-3 Green Bay Packers.