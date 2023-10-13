Chargers' Justin Herbert Says Finger Injury 'Gets Better Every Day'

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The bye week came at a perfect time for the Los Angeles Chargers and star quarterback Justin Herbert.

Herbert, who injured his finger during the team's Week 4 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, had an extra few days to recover from the ailment and feels closer to getting back to his best ahead of the Chargers' matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

"It gets better every day," Herbert said, via the team website. "It was nice having the bye week to get our bodies back. But it gets better every day."

To combat the injury and get a better grip on the ball, Herbert opted to wear a glove on his off-hand throughout the second half against the Raiders. He plans on doing the same thing Monday as he continues to recover.

"To cover it up, to have a grip. I think that does help on the off-hand," Herbert said.

The injury clearly hampered Herbert in the win as he struggled moving the ball through the air. He finished with just 167 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

That was coming off a performance in which he had 405 yards and three scores in a win against the Minnesota Vikings the week prior.

Chargers' fans will be hoping that their young star is back to his best this week as they'll be taking on a loaded Dallas Cowboys defensive unit that features stars like DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons.

"They're about as talented as it gets," Herbert said of Dallas.