Cowboys' Trey Lance Selling Bay Area House for $2.8M After Trade From 49ers

All it takes is $2.88 million to live like an NFL player.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance's home in Santa Clara County was put on the market last week, according to the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken.

The 49ers traded Lance to the Dallas Cowboys in August. The San Francisco team swapped three first-round draft picks for the opportunity to select Lance at No. 3 in 2021.

"Open house this weekend," Lance said Thursday, per Gehlken. "I definitely didn't think I'd be out of there yet, but that's just how it goes."

"I'm closing the chapter. I'm excited for the next one."

Lance's five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom house is listed on Redfin, which describes the residence as having "a grand entrance with open floor plan, soaring ceilings, lots of windows with natural light, and solid hardwood floors."

The house also has a pool, hot tub and nine-hole putting green, according to the listing.

The 49ers warned Lance when he first arrived in San Francisco that he would be "upset" by housing prices in the Bay Area, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner.