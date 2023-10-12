Ja'Marr Chase, De'Von Achane Headline Madden 24 Ratings Update After Week 5

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Turns out Ja'Marr Chase really is always open.

And it shows in the latest Madden 24 rating update Thursday. Chase and Miami Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane were among the players that got the biggest boost this week.

Chase's update comes after an explosive performance in the Cincinnati Bengals' victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. It was by far his best game of the season, racking up 15 receptions for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

His Madden rating went up from a 91 to 92. He also received bumps to his awareness and catching ratings.

As for Achane, the rookie continues to impress with his blazing speed and ability to reach the end zone. He saw his overall rating go up from 80 to 82, and notably, his awareness went up seven points.

Achane had 11 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown, averaging a career-high 13.8 yards per touch.

In addition to Achane and Chase, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie received a two-point boost up to an 84.