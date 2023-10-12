Report: Jets' Aaron Rodgers Paid 'Millions' for Weekly 'Pat McAfee Show' Appearances

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers apparently doesn't maintain a regular presence on The Pat McAfee Show out of the goodness of his heart.

The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported Thursday that Rodgers "is receiving more than seven figures per year to come on the show each week."

McAfee confirmed to Marchand the four-time MVP "has made over $1,000,000 with us, for sure."

Marchand also reported Alabama head coach Nick Saban "is in that vaunted neighborhood" in terms of the money he has received for his appearances on The Pat McAfee Show.

