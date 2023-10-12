Jalen Ramsey's Return from Knee Injury Eyed for November by Dolphins Assistant

Jalen Ramsey's Return from Knee Injury Eyed for November by Dolphins AssistantOctober 12, 2023
Miami Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison said he expects Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey to return at some point in November from his meniscus surgery.
"Yeah, speaking with trainers, he looks really good. ... Very hopeful and looking forward to getting him on the field," Madison told reporters Thursday.
Ramsey has not played this season after suffering a torn meniscus in training camp. He's currently on injured reserve and does not have a firm timetable for his return, though it's clear the Dolphins expect him back for the stretch run of the regular season.
"Well, he's he hasn't sprinted yet except pass you guys," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters this week. "I got intel that you guys noticed that. He's doing a great job. He's a special breed and he is on the positive side of return for sure."
The Dolphins acquired Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams this offseason in exchange for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long.
Ramsey was expected to shore up the Dolphins' secondary as they loaded up their roster for a Super Bowl run. The 28-year-old was a Pro Bowler each of the last six seasons and has made three All-Pro teams, emerging as perhaps the best lockdown corner of his generation.
Ramsey's return, provided he's healthy and at his previous performance level, will be a major boost to a Dolphins defense that gave up 48 points to the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago. While the Miami offense has been racking up record-setting numbers, its defense still needs the type of boost the front office hopes Ramsey will provide.