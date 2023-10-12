Seahawks' DK Metcalf Thinks Devon Witherspoon Will 'Get the Best Of' Ja'Marr Chase

Al Bello/Getty Images

DK Metcalf does not expect rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon to be intimidated by Ja'Marr Chase.

In fact, Metcalf expects his teammate to "get the best of" the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver.

"Just the long ball that I think [Joe] Burrow threw to him, like a 70-yard bomb — just how effortlessly he caught the ball," Metcalf told reporters Wednesday of Chase. "He's just a great receiver. I tip my hat off to him with what he's done the first three years in the league. So, it'll be fun to watch Sunday.

"But, I think 'Spoon will get the best of him."

Witherspoon, the fifth pick in April's draft, has been stellar since missing the team's season opener due to a hamstring injury. The Illinois product has racked up 23 tackles, two sacks and one interception, which he returned for a 97-yard touchdown.

PFF has given Witherspoon a 79.7 overall grade over his first three games.

Chase, who got off to a slow start to the 2023 season with Joe Burrow struggling with a calf injury, finally had his breakout performance last week against the Arizona Cardinals. The Pro Bowler racked up a season-high 15 receptions for 192 yards and three touchdowns, highlighted by a 63-yard reception in the third quarter.