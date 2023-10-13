NFL Week 6 Odds: Building the Best Parlay for Sunday's Games

1 of 4

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

While parity has been a theme of the 2023 season, the Carolina Panthers are outliers. Carolina remains winless, has lost four of its five games by eight points or more and could be losing some confidence in rookie quarterback Bryce Young.



"Every coach in the history of the NFL. Hey, we're 0-5, we're 0-3, we're 0-4, do less. Do less," head coach Frank Reich said, per NFL Media's Kevin Patra. "Does that mean you gave him too much? Maybe. Maybe not. I don't know the answer to that. I just know we got to get better."

Young has shown flashes of promise but hasn't been able to lift a subpar supporting cast. A simpler offense won't be enough for Carolina to keep pace with the Miami Dolphins.



Miami is averaging 36.2 points per game. Carolina is averaging 18.2. While the loss of running back De'Von Achane (knee, injured reserve) stinks for the Dolphins, they'll be able to field a functional rushing attack behind Raheem Mostert.

Carolina is coughing up an average of 4.9 yards per carry. Expect Mostert to find running lanes, while Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins passing attack do what they've been doing all season, provide touchdowns.

