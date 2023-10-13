NFL Week 6 Odds: Building the Best Parlay for Sunday's Games

NFL Week 6 Odds: Building the Best Parlay for Sunday's GamesOctober 13, 2023
One game of Week 6 is in the rear view, and we now await what is a very intriguing Sunday slate.
The Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans will kick off Sunday's action with a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. It's a game that could easily be won by either team, as are most of the remaining Week 6 games.
Picking NFL games can be tricky because of the league's high level of parity, but we've seen a few best bets emerge each week. Here, we'll package three that we like into a potentially profitable Week 6 parlay.
Dolphins -13.5 Versus Panthers (-112)
While parity has been a theme of the 2023 season, the Carolina Panthers are outliers. Carolina remains winless, has lost four of its five games by eight points or more and could be losing some confidence in rookie quarterback Bryce Young.
"Every coach in the history of the NFL. Hey, we're 0-5, we're 0-3, we're 0-4, do less. Do less," head coach Frank Reich said, per NFL Media's Kevin Patra. "Does that mean you gave him too much? Maybe. Maybe not. I don't know the answer to that. I just know we got to get better."
Young has shown flashes of promise but hasn't been able to lift a subpar supporting cast. A simpler offense won't be enough for Carolina to keep pace with the Miami Dolphins.
Miami is averaging 36.2 points per game. Carolina is averaging 18.2. While the loss of running back De'Von Achane (knee, injured reserve) stinks for the Dolphins, they'll be able to field a functional rushing attack behind Raheem Mostert.
Carolina is coughing up an average of 4.9 yards per carry. Expect Mostert to find running lanes, while Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins passing attack do what they've been doing all season, provide touchdowns.
The Panthers simply can't keep up with the league's fastest offense, and the Dolphins should race to a two-touchdown victory.
Seahawks and Bengals over 44.5 Points (-110)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had his first good game of the 2023 season last Sunday. He moved reasonably well in the pocket, attacked the deep areas of the field and finished with 317 passing yards, three touchdowns and an interception.
The Bengals offense is finally starting to look like it did in 2022. Cincinnati's defense, however, does not. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has a track record of figuring things out, but he's working with an average group at best right now.
Cincinnati ranks 30th in yards per carry allowed, 15th in yards per pass attempt allowed, 21st in yards allowed and 20th in points allowed.
The Bengals will have to lean on their offense against a Seattle Seahawks team averaging just under 28 points per game. Between Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Noah Fant and Kenneth Walker III, Seattle has too many playmakers for Cincinnati to fully contain.
As long as Burrow's calf doesn't become a major issue again, this should be a back-and-forth battle that sends the total score well into the 50s.
Vikings and Bears over 44 Points (-110)
Another offense that has impressed over the last couple of weeks is that of the Chicago Bears.
While it's too early to say that Justin Fields has "figured it out," he was fantastic in Weeks 4 and 5. During that span, the Bears averaged 34 points. Fields, D.J. Moore and the Chicago passing attack should continue rolling this week against the Minnesota Vikings.
Minnesota is allowing an average of 24.4 points per game. Chicago is allowing 31.4 points per game. These two teams should combine to top a relatively low over/under.
The one concern with this leg is on the injury front. The Bears could be without standout running back Khalil Herbert (ankle), while Minnesota will be without star receiver Justin Jefferson.
Jefferson recently landed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, and the Vikings offense may find it difficult to compensate. Chicago hasn't been great against the pass (31st) or at generating pressure (seven sacks), so Kirk Cousins, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson and K.J. Osborn should still lead scoring drives.
Barring a sudden regression from Fields, this one should hit the over with relative ease.
Three-leg Parlay (+589)
Combining these three wagers into a parlay brings +589 odds (bet $100 to win $589). That's a sizeable payout and much more enticing than betting all three games individually.
The Bears-Vikings leg is probably the riskiest of the bunch, given the absence of Jefferson and, likely, Herbert.
However, when two substandard defense are involved, players are likely to step up to fill the void.
