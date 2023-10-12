NFL Rumors: Broncos' Frank Clark to Be Traded or Released After Restructured Contract

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Having already dealt away Randy Gregory, the Denver Broncos' fire sale ahead of the trade deadline looks like it will continue with Frank Clark unlikely to be with the team much longer.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Clark agreed to restructure his contract by giving up $1.68 million in pay and reducing his base salary to the minimum of $841,000 for the remainder of the season.

ESPN's Field Yates reported Clark's days in Denver "are coming to an end" either via trade or release after he restructured his deal.

