NFL Rumors: Broncos' Frank Clark to Be Traded or Released After Restructured Contract

NFL Rumors: Broncos' Frank Clark to Be Traded or Released After Restructured ContractOctober 12, 2023
Having already dealt away Randy Gregory, the Denver Broncos' fire sale ahead of the trade deadline looks like it will continue with Frank Clark unlikely to be with the team much longer.
Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Clark agreed to restructure his contract by giving up $1.68 million in pay and reducing his base salary to the minimum of $841,000 for the remainder of the season.
ESPN's Field Yates reported Clark's days in Denver "are coming to an end" either via trade or release after he restructured his deal.
Field Yates @FieldYates
Frank Clark's days as a Bronco are coming to an end, per sources. Be it via a trade or release, the team will be moving on from Clark soon.<br><br>It's the second pass rusher Denver will have parted ways with in recent days, as the team traded Randy Gregory less than a week ago.…
