Ronda Rousey Hints at Possible Retirement in IG Post After End of WWE Contract

Ronda Rousey seemed to suggest Wednesday in an Instagram post that she may be retired from pro wrestling.

Rousey took to Instagram to post a series of photos, and she included the caption: "Sorry, I couldn't hear you through my retirement."

The former WWE and UFC star attributed the quote to Bernie Lumen, who is a character in the recently released Disney-Pixar movie Elemental.

Rousey was last seen on WWE programming at SummerSlam in August when she lost to longtime friend Shayna Baszler in an MMA rules match. Since then, the WWE commentary team has mentioned on numerous occasions that Baszler ran Rousey out of the company.

Leading up to that match, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Ian Carey of F4WOnline) reported that Rousey had a "hard out" date for her WWE contract.

The 36-year-old Rousey burst onto the combat sports scene in 2008 when she won an Olympic bronze medal in judo at the Beijing Summer Games.

Rousey then transitioned into MMA, going 6-0 before signing with UFC and becoming the inaugural UFC women's bantamweight champion.

She won the first 12 fights of her career in dominant fashion before suffering a shocking knockout loss at the hands of Holly Holm at UFC 193 in 2015. One year later, Rousey fell to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 as well.

That marked the end of Rousey's MMA career and set the wheels in motion for her to pursue her other passion of pro wrestling.

Although she had appeared on screen a couple of times previously, Rousey's true WWE debut came in 2018 when she appeared after the inaugural women's Royal Rumble match.

Rousey went on to team with Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34, beating Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in her debut match.

She became Raw women's champion shortly thereafter and competed in the first women's main event in WrestleMania history, losing to Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat that also included Charlotte Flair.

Rousey took time off after WrestleMania 35 and started a family, giving birth to her first child with husband Travis Browne.

Nearly three years after her last match, Rousey returned to WWE in 2022, winning the women's Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant.

During her second WWE run, Rousey won the SmackDown Women's Championship twice, and she briefly held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Baszler, only for Baszler to turn on her and set the stage for their SummerSlam match.

If Rousey is indeed done with WWE and pro wrestling, she left an indelible mark on the company and the business in a short amount of time, much like she did during her tenure with UFC.