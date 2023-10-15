NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    NFL Week 6 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 15, 2023

    NFL Week 6 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results

    0 of 13

      SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a touchdown by Jordan Mason #24 during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
      Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

      There is no shortage of storylines going into the Sunday slate of Week 6 of the NFL season.

      Fans don't have to wait long for action, as the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans kickstart the schedule with an early morning game in London at 9:30 a.m. ET. From there, first place in the AFC South is on the line when the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Indianapolis Colts.

      Elsewhere, two one-loss contenders in the NFC square off when the Detroit Lions play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The league's two undefeated teams in the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers will also be on the road.

      There will be plenty of highlights and game-changing plays throughout Sunday's schedule, so keep it locked right here for the best moments of every contest.

    Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans

    1 of 13

      PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 08: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
      Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

      The Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans start the day with a showdown in London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 9:30 a.m. ET.

    Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons

    2 of 13

      ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 08: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
      Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

      The Atlanta Falcons look to remain undefeated at home when they host the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. ET.

    NFL Week 6 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

    3 of 13

      LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 05: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears warms up before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on October 05, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
      G Fiume/Getty Images

      The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears will each go for their second win of the season in this NFC North matchup at 1 p.m. ET.

    Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals

    4 of 13

      GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 08: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on against the Arizona Cardinalsduring the second half at State Farm Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
      Christian Petersen/Getty Images

      The Cincinnati Bengals host the Seattle Seahawks in an inter-conference battle at 1 p.m. ET.

    San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns

    5 of 13

      SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
      Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

      The San Francisco 49ers put their undefeated record on the line when they travel to face the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET.

    Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins

    6 of 13

      MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 08: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to the sidelines against the New York Giants during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)
      Rich Storry/Getty Images

      The Miami Dolphins host the winless Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET.

    Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

    7 of 13

      LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the first quarter during the NFL match between Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
      Stephen Pond/Getty Images

      First place in the AFC South is on the line when the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET.

    New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans

    8 of 13

      ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 08: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
      Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

      The New Orleans Saints hit the road to face the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET.

    New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

    9 of 13

      LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 09: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs during an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium on October 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
      Michael Owens/Getty Images

      The Las Vegas Raiders will attempt to get to .500 when they face the New England Patriots at 4:05 p.m. ET.

    Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

    10 of 13

      INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams comes to a huddle during a 23-14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
      Harry How/Getty Images

      The Los Angeles Rams host the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West matchup at 4:25 p.m. ET.

    Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

    11 of 13

      INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles stretches as he warms up prior to an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
      Michael Owens/Getty Images

      The New York Jets will attempt to give the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season when they play at 4:25 p.m. ET.

    Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    12 of 13

      DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 08: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field on October 08, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
      Nic Antaya/Getty Images

      Two NFC playoff contenders square off when the Detroit Lions visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET.

    New York Giants at Buffalo Bills

    13 of 13

      ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills passes the ball against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
      Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

      Sunday Night Football is a New York State showdown as the Buffalo Bills host the New York Giants at 8:20 p.m. ET.

    X