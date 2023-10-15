NFL Week 6 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results

0 of 13

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

There is no shortage of storylines going into the Sunday slate of Week 6 of the NFL season.

Fans don't have to wait long for action, as the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans kickstart the schedule with an early morning game in London at 9:30 a.m. ET. From there, first place in the AFC South is on the line when the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Indianapolis Colts.

Elsewhere, two one-loss contenders in the NFC square off when the Detroit Lions play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The league's two undefeated teams in the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers will also be on the road.