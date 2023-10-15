NFL Week 6 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results

NFL Week 6 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's ResultsOctober 15, 2023
There is no shortage of storylines going into the Sunday slate of Week 6 of the NFL season.
Fans don't have to wait long for action, as the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans kickstart the schedule with an early morning game in London at 9:30 a.m. ET. From there, first place in the AFC South is on the line when the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Indianapolis Colts.
Elsewhere, two one-loss contenders in the NFC square off when the Detroit Lions play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The league's two undefeated teams in the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers will also be on the road.
There will be plenty of highlights and game-changing plays throughout Sunday's schedule, so keep it locked right here for the best moments of every contest.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans
The Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans start the day with a showdown in London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons look to remain undefeated at home when they host the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. ET.
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears will each go for their second win of the season in this NFC North matchup at 1 p.m. ET.
Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals host the Seattle Seahawks in an inter-conference battle at 1 p.m. ET.
San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns
The San Francisco 49ers put their undefeated record on the line when they travel to face the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET.
Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins host the winless Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET.
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
First place in the AFC South is on the line when the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET.
New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans
The New Orleans Saints hit the road to face the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET.
New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders will attempt to get to .500 when they face the New England Patriots at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams host the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West matchup at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets
The New York Jets will attempt to give the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season when they play at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Two NFC playoff contenders square off when the Detroit Lions visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET.
New York Giants at Buffalo Bills
Sunday Night Football is a New York State showdown as the Buffalo Bills host the New York Giants at 8:20 p.m. ET.