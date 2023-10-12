Report: Taylor Swift Set to Attend Broncos vs. Chiefs amid Travis Kelce Dating Rumors

John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS

On the same night her concert film premiers in theaters worldwide, Taylor Swift is going to be attending her third football game in the past four weeks.

Per TMZ Sports, Swift is planning to be at Arrowhead Stadium to watch her possible beau Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

Amid rumors that Swift and Kelce are in a relationship, the biggest star in pop music has become a staple at Chiefs games. She made her Arrowhead debut as a fan on Sept. 24 to watch the reigning Super Bowl champs take on the Chicago Bears.

Kansas City played the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium the following week. Swift, who has a residence in New York, made the trek to watch the Chiefs in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings was the first game Swift wasn't at since the rumors about her and Kelce dating began. The Chiefs held on for a 27-20 win, but Kelce got hurt in the second quarter and briefly had to leave the game. Coincidence?

Kelce did return in the third quarter and caught a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes.

Swift's rumored presence at Thursday's game might actually be good news for the Chiefs even beyond the extra attention it will bring.

Kelce is officially listed as questionable as a result of the ankle injury he suffered on Sunday. Swift being in attendance might be an indication she feels optimistic about his chances of playing.

The NFL and Amazon will be thrilled if Swift is at Arrowhead. The Chiefs-Jets game was the most-watched Sunday show since Super Bowl 57 with an average audience of 27 million viewers.