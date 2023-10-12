A'ja Wilson, Aces' Dominance Celebrated by Fans for Rout Of Breanna Stewart, Liberty

Ian Maule/NBAE via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Aces are one win away from repeating as WNBA champion following a dominant performance against the New York Liberty in Game 2 of the 2023 WNBA Finals.

The Aces cruised to a 104-76 win to take a commanding 2-0 series lead. Las Vegas scored a Finals-record 38 points in the first quarter and never looked back, leading by as many as 32 in the contest.

Star forward A'ja Wilson spearheaded an aggressive attack by the Aces, finishing with 26 points and 15 rebounds. Jackie Young added 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Kelsey Plum had 23 points, eight assists and three steals. Las Vegas shot a blistering 52.9 percent from the field and had 31 assists on its 37 field goals, led by Chelsea Gray's 14-point, 11-assist double-double.

Even more impressive was the Aces' defensive effort. New York was held to 36.1 percent from the field and 22.9 percent from beyond the arc. Jonquel Jones was the only player to have success with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Liberty star forward and 2023 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart was held to 14 points on 6-of-17 shooting.

The Aces and Liberty were the two best teams in the league during the regular season, but Las Vegas has proved to be a level above New York so far. The team has shot over 50 percent from the field in both of its Finals victories.

The Liberty have the benefit of returning home for the next two games, but they have a lot to figure out if they hope to become the first team in WNBA history to climb out of a 2-0 hole. New York's backcourt of Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot combined for just 5-of-19 shooting on Wednesday.