X

WNBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSHIGHLIGHTS

    A'ja Wilson, Aces' Dominance Celebrated by Fans for Rout Of Breanna Stewart, Liberty

    Doric SamOctober 12, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 11: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces drives to the basket during Game 2 of the 2023 WNBA Finals on October 11, 2023 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Ian Maule/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Ian Maule/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Las Vegas Aces are one win away from repeating as WNBA champion following a dominant performance against the New York Liberty in Game 2 of the 2023 WNBA Finals.

    The Aces cruised to a 104-76 win to take a commanding 2-0 series lead. Las Vegas scored a Finals-record 38 points in the first quarter and never looked back, leading by as many as 32 in the contest.

    Star forward A'ja Wilson spearheaded an aggressive attack by the Aces, finishing with 26 points and 15 rebounds. Jackie Young added 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Kelsey Plum had 23 points, eight assists and three steals. Las Vegas shot a blistering 52.9 percent from the field and had 31 assists on its 37 field goals, led by Chelsea Gray's 14-point, 11-assist double-double.

    Even more impressive was the Aces' defensive effort. New York was held to 36.1 percent from the field and 22.9 percent from beyond the arc. Jonquel Jones was the only player to have success with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Liberty star forward and 2023 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart was held to 14 points on 6-of-17 shooting.

    Fans on social media were impressed with Las Vegas' dominance on Wednesday:

    James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

    They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and this photo sums this series up perfectly. The Liberty have ZERO answers for the Aces. <a href="https://t.co/VdR0Pi6Oki">https://t.co/VdR0Pi6Oki</a>

    A'ja Wilson, Aces' Dominance Celebrated by Fans for Rout Of Breanna Stewart, Liberty
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    What the Aces have done to the Liberty the first 5 minutes of the 1st quarter. <a href="https://t.co/4eYODNKV0p">pic.twitter.com/4eYODNKV0p</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Aces not playing around in Game 2 ♠️🔥 <a href="https://t.co/efMspoamjg">pic.twitter.com/efMspoamjg</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum &amp; Jackie Young through 3Q: 49 PTS<br><br>Liberty: 57<br><br>Aces' trio is COOKING 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/atPsQhCFzN">pic.twitter.com/atPsQhCFzN</a>

    Little Brother(s) @LBrothersMedia

    The Liberty gon look like Martin after he fought Tommy Hearns after this game! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAFinals</a> <a href="https://t.co/SxnR8TTmwx">pic.twitter.com/SxnR8TTmwx</a>

    Women's Hoopz @WBBWorldWide

    The Las Vegas Aces in the 1st quarter. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAFinals</a> <a href="https://t.co/T2SnkAsLF7">pic.twitter.com/T2SnkAsLF7</a>

    Dawn @_dawnmontgomery

    Waiting on the <a href="https://twitter.com/LVAces?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LVAces</a> to win the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAFinals</a> like <a href="https://t.co/a2efw9XlOI">pic.twitter.com/a2efw9XlOI</a>

    Imani Anansa @afro_rriquena

    Bro imagine if they had Candace Parker. Jesus <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAFinals</a>

    KHALi 🛸 @KhaliTheKing

    Imagine if the Aces had Candace Parker too

    Sonya Stinson @IamSonyams

    Man, Aces have 80 Points, 23 point lead! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAFinals</a>

    Matthew Walter @MatthewWalter96

    The Aces dominate the third the way they dominated first outscoring the Liberty 28-13 in third to take a 23 point lead into the fourth. Wilson, Young and Plum have combined for 51 of the Aces 80 points.<a href="https://twitter.com/TheNextHoops?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheNextHoops</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ALLINLV?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ALLINLV</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAFinals</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBATwitter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBATwitter</a>

    Kareem Copeland @kareemcopeland

    End 3Q and the Aces are up 80-57. Doesn't feel like the Liberty have that kind of rally in them tonight. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAFinals</a>

    Mr. Politics @JamielSale

    Vegas outta line for going this hard. 😅 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAFinals</a>

    Chris (DAME IS A BUCK) @chris_bucks34

    Need the Aces to keep the foot on the pedal here. Don't give the Liberty anything to feel good about going into game three. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaiseTheStakes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaiseTheStakes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAFinals</a>

    Rashad Gadson @Shad_Gadson

    The Aces are hooping. They might repeat again this year

    Slack Mamba Stan Account @DjStank1225

    Aces about to go undefeated in the playoffs bruh this is the greatest team ever assembled

    The Aces and Liberty were the two best teams in the league during the regular season, but Las Vegas has proved to be a level above New York so far. The team has shot over 50 percent from the field in both of its Finals victories.

    The Liberty have the benefit of returning home for the next two games, but they have a lot to figure out if they hope to become the first team in WNBA history to climb out of a 2-0 hole. New York's backcourt of Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot combined for just 5-of-19 shooting on Wednesday.

    The Aces will try to complete the sweep in Game 3 on Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.