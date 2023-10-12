Rashaan Evans, Cowboys Agree to Practice Squad Contract After Vander Esch Injury

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be without veteran linebacker Leighton Vander Esch for quite some time following his neck injury, but the team plans on potentially replacing him with a former first-round pick.

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, former Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans is signing with the Cowboys practice squad following a workout and a physical.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said earlier this week that Vander Esch will likely end up on injured reserve after suffering a neck strain in the team's 42-10 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

The 27-year-old will be forced to miss at least the next four games and he won't be eligible to return until Nov. 19 against the Carolina Panthers. However, he can be out for up to six weeks or longer if Dallas chooses to be cautious with his return, as he has a history of neck injuries that caused him to miss seven games in 2019 and three games last year.

The 22nd overall pick by the Titans in 2018, Evans spent the 2022 season with the Falcons and totaled a career-high 159 tackles along with two sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. He had signed with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, but he was recently released from their practice squad.

Signing Evans gives Dallas some added depth at an otherwise thin linebacker position. Markquese Bell was converted from safety to linebacker after rookie DeMarvion Overshown suffered a torn ACL in the preseason. Second-year linebacker Damone Clark leads the team with 31 tackles, but he's been playing through a shoulder injury.