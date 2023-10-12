49ers' Kyle Shanahan: George Kittle's 'F--k Dallas' Shirt 'Just Kittle, WWE Stuff'

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

During Sunday night's blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was seen lifting his jersey in celebration to show that he was wearing a shirt that said, "F--k Dallas."

However, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that he didn't think Kittle crossed a line.

"Not much," Shanahan said when asked what he thought of the gesture, per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. "Just Kittle, WWE stuff, entertainment. Not really much, just smiled at it."

