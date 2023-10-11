Dolphins' Chase Claypool Says There Was 'Frustration' Over Bears' Losing Streak

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

After being traded from the 1-4 Chicago Bears to the 4-1 Miami Dolphins last Friday, wide receiver Chase Claypool admitted that he was dissatisfied with being on a losing team and he's happy to be surrounded by success for a change.

"I think that when you lose a lot of games in a row, there's frustration, naturally," Claypool told the Miami Herald (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk). "I think that's new for everybody. I'm sure from the top down. So I think just being excited getting some wins and stuff like that. I think that just comes naturally. And once you start winning, things start getting less frustrating obviously."

Claypool's tenure in Chicago ended unceremoniously after less than a year with the franchise. A week before he was traded, he was sent home by the Bears following negative comments about his role within the team's offense. He was inactive for his final two games on the Chicago roster.

In 10 games with the Bears after being traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers in November 2022, Claypool has totaled 18 catches for 191 yards and one touchdown. In three games this season, he was targeted 10 times and caught four passes for 51 yards and his lone score.

Claypool now joins a talented Miami receiving corps that includes Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson, Braxton Berrios and Robbie Chosen. He will have some work to do to move up the depth chart, but there's a chance he will be utilized the way he wants to in Miami's high-powered offense.

The Dolphins lead the NFL with an average of 513.6 yards per game, and no other team in the league averages more than 405 yards. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for a league-high 1,614 passing yards along with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.