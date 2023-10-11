Bryson DeChambeau Suggests Change to Majors Qualifying Criteria for LIV Golfers

Khalid Alhaj/MB Media/Getty Images

After Tuesday's decision that golfers who compete in LIV Golf League events won't be able to earn Official World Golf Ranking points this season, Bryson DeChambeau believes changes are needed for the criteria to qualify for major championships.

Per ESPN's Mark Schlabach, DeChambeau told reporters Wednesday that he believes the top 12 finishers in LIV Golf's points race should receive invites to the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and Open Championship.

"It's just been par for the course, unfortunately," DeChambeau said ahead of this weekend's LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Saudi Arabia. "I think at this point in time, now that they're not allowing it, we would love to find another way to be integrated into the major championship system since I think we have some of the best players in the world. Top 12 on the list, the money list, at the end of the year or the points list at the end of the year, would be, I think, obvious for the major championships to host the best players in the world at those four events each year."

Official World Golf Ranking chairman Peter Dawson sent a letter to LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman and COO Gary Davidson on Tuesday informing them that the OWGR governing board voted unanimously not to recognize LIV Golf as an eligible tour in the points system. Officials from Augusta National Golf Club, PGA of America, United States Golf Association and The R&A were part of the board that denied LIV Golf's application.

The letter pointed out that there were concerns over LIV Golf's team concept in which players compete in individual and team competitions simultaneously over each event.

LIV Golf has six players ranked in the top 100 of the OWGR, but Cameron Smith (No. 15) and Brooks Koepka (No. 18) are the only two ranked in the top 50. Many players saw their rankings drop when the PGA Tour and DP World Tour suspended them for competing in LIV Golf.