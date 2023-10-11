Vikings' Kevin O'Connell Doesn't Think Justin Jefferson's Injury Will End WR's Season

David Berding/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell doesn't believe Justin Jefferson's hamstring injury is season-ending despite placing the star wide receiver on injured reserve, he told reporters Wednesday.

Jefferson is required to miss a minimum of four games after being placed on IR, but O'Connell would not speculate how long it will take for him to recover.

Jefferson injured his hamstring in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He exited early in the fourth quarter and didn't return after catching just three passes for 28 yards.

O'Connell told reporters Monday that Jefferson was seeking multiple opinions on his injured hamstring, adding that the team would have to protect him from returning to the field too early and re-injuring himself.

"He's down today. He obviously is one of the most ultra-competitors I've ever met, and shoot, he was trying to go back in the game as it was yesterday," O'Connell said. "So we're gonna have to medically make a good decision and help kind of almost protect him from himself a little bit in a way where we've got to take care of him and get him back to 100 percent."

Jefferson's injury is a tough blow for the Vikings, which have struggled to a 1-4 record this season despite boasting the second-best passing offense in the NFL.

The 24-year-old leads the team with 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns in five games. He has also been targeted more than any other Minnesota receiver with 53 targets through the first five games.

With Jefferson sidelined, 2023 first-round pick Jordan Addison is expected to take on a much larger role. The USC product has caught 19 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns this season.

There's little doubt Addison can rise to the challenge following an impressive college career, but the likes of K.J. Osborn and Brandon Powell will be under some significant pressure to step up.

It's also possible tight end T.J. Hockenson, who has caught 30 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns, will be utilized more in the coming weeks.