B/R Fantasy Football's Game-by-Game Guide to Winning Week 6October 12, 2023
B/R Fantasy Football's Game-by-Game Guide to Winning Week 6
Can we just not talk about Week 5? Frankly, it's too depressing.
Injuries are a part of the NFL and fantasy football. We accept that, and there were already prominent players banged up. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp hadn't played the first four weeks of the season, and Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was lost for the season to a knee injury.
Week 5 was just ridiculous, though. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane, Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson have all landed on injured reserve after last week.
Those injuries blasted holes in lineups all over the fantasy landscape. Managers need help. They need information, including updates on when some of the top injured players might be back.
Injury news is just part of what you'll find here. There are players to start and sit, sleepers and even guys who are (or should be) on the trade block.
The best thing about it all? I can (almost) guarantee you won't pull a hamstring reading it.
Fantasy points allowed data courtesy of My Fantasy League.
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Key Injuries
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce injured his ankle in last week's win over the Minnesota Vikings. But he played through that, was a limited practice participant this week and is expected to be a go against the Broncos.
Broncos running back Javonte Williams was upgraded to a full practice participant Tuesday, so it appears the 23-year-old will make his return to action Thursday night.
Start of the Week
Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700]: Pacheco has been quietly solid for Kansas City, averaging almost 85 scrimmage yards per game. The Broncos have been abysmal against the run, allowing a whopping 187.6 yards per game on the ground.
Sit of the Week
Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400]: Williams may be making his return to the field, but he's doing so against a Chiefs team that has surrendered the sixth-fewest PPR points per game to running backs this season.
Sleeper
Skyy Moore, WR, Kansas City Chiefs [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,000]: Trusting any Chiefs wideout in fantasy football can be a dicey proposition, but the Denver pass defense hasn't fared much better than the run defense and is 29th in the NFL.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
The Broncos are a terrible football team, but the offense has at least shown some glimpses of life of late, scoring 52 points over the last two games. Jerry Jeudy is the most valuable of the Denver wideouts, and if he has a decent stat line against the Chiefs it may be a good time to sell. Getting as far from the Broncos as a whole as possible is good for the health of fantasy managers.
Stat to Know
36.2: The number of points Denver is allowing per game—dead last in the league. The Broncos are also last in total defense and run defense. This is a "defense" that allowed 59 points over the last two games to the offensive juggernauts that are the Chicago Bears and New York Jets. If you have players facing the Broncos, they need to be starting. Period.
Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans
Key Injuries
The Baltimore Ravens are relatively healthy heading into Sunday's matchup with the Titans in London, although wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to nurse an ankle injury.
But it looks like Tennessee will still be shorthanded at wide receiver. There was some optimism that Treylon Burks would return to practice this week, but he did not practice Wednesday due to the knee injury that has sidelined him since Week 3.
Start of the Week
Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600]: Flowers has wasted no time becoming the Ravens' No. 1 wide receiver, and he faces a Titans pass defense that has given up the eighth-most PPR points per game to wideouts this year.
Sit of the Week
Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000]: Tennessee's vaunted run defense was gouged by Zack Moss and the Indianapolis Colts a week ago, but the Titans remain ninth in the NFL in run defense and the Ravens have a true backfield committee.
Sleeper
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Baltimore Ravens [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,000]: Either Beckham is the most expensive decoy in NFL history or the veteran wide receiver is overdue to do...something. This matchup is as good as any opportunity to do that.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
DeAndre Hopkins had himself a day last week against the Colts, catching eight passes for 140 yards. If he has another big game against the Ravens, dangling him in trade talks could be a wise move. His talent and resume are undeniable, but the Tennessee passing attack is inconsistent at best—and that's going to rub off on Hopkins.
Stat to Know
189.0: That's the number of passing yards the Ravens have averaged in 2023, which ranks 26th in the NFL. An upgraded wide receiver corps and the installation of Todd Monken as offensive coordinator were supposed to make Baltimore less one-dimensional on offense this season. But the new Ravens offense looks a lot like the old one so far.
Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons
Key Injuries
This game doesn't exactly scream "shootout" or "fantasy bonanza." But when the Commanders and Falcons meet in Atlanta Sunday, they will do so at relatively full strength—there are no fantasy-relevant players of note from either team on the injury report.
Start of the Week
Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800]: London had his best game of the season last week against the Houston Texans, catching six passes for 78 yards. The Commanders have given up the fifth-most PPR points per game to wide receivers in 2023.
Sit of the Week
Brian Robinson, RB, Washington Commanders [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,200]: Robinson was a complete non-factor in last week's blowout loss to the Chicago Bears, and now he draws a Falcons defense that ranks dead last in fantasy points per game allowed to running backs.
Sleeper
Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Commanders [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,500]: Thomas quietly ranks sixth in PPR points per game among tight ends, and he is going up against an Atlanta team that has surrendered the most fantasy points per game in the NFC to tight ends.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
In a perfect world, the Falcons will take advantage of Washington's soft secondary and London while tight end Kyle Pitts will have a second straight solid game. Then Pitts managers can find a trade partner who believes he has finally turned the corner and deal him before Arthur Smith puts him back in the Tight End Witness Protection Program.
Stat to Know
28.0: That's the number of receiving yards Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson is averaging per game in 2023. Quite a few fantasy analysts (including this writer) thought he was a potential fantasy breakout this year. Instead, he's caught 17 passes and found the end zone once.
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Key Injuries
The Vikings were dealt a massive blow last week when star wide receiver Justin Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury that landed the No. 1 overall pick in many fantasy drafts on injured reserve. He'll miss at least the next four games.
Meanwhile, Bears running back Khalil Herbert, who leads the team in rushing, will miss multiple weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Commanders. Chicago could also be without TE Cole Kmet, who missed Wednesday's practice with a hamstring issue.
Start of the Week
DJ Moore, WR, Chicago Bears [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500]: Moore probably isn't going to match last week's 8/230/3 stat line against Washington at Soldier Field, but Minnesota's perennially porous secondary has surrendered the third-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers in 2023.
Sit of the Week
D'Onta Foreman, RB, Chicago Bears [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,400]: With Herbert out, Foreman ostensibly becomes Chicago's lead running back. But Roschon Johnson will see touches as well, and the Vikings aren't a great fantasy matchup for RBs.
Sleeper
K.J. Osborn, WR, Minnesota Vikings [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,400]: With Jefferson on the shelf, Osborn will be counted on to play a larger role in the Vikings offense, beginning this week against the Bears and their 18th-ranked pass defense.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
It looks like the "sell" streak continues this week. If Moore does have a third straight 100-yard effort with a touchdown, the 26-year-old would be an ideal "sell high" candidate. Find a trade partner whose receiving corps has been blasted by injuries and get the best deal possible before the Chicago passing attack reverts to its early-season form.
Stat to Know
114.2: That's how many receiving yards Jefferson was averaging per game even after managing just three grabs for 28 yards last week against the Chiefs. His loss is devastating for fantasy managers, and if the Vikings continue losing, it's possible Minnesota could just shut its best player down.
Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals
Key Injuries
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is listed as questionable with a knee injury. But head coach Pete Carroll told reporters the 33-year-old is "fine," and he is likely to play Sunday.
The playing status of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is far less certain. He sat out last week's win over the Arizona Cardinals with fractured ribs, and he's questionable at best to make it back this week.
Start of the Week
Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300]: It's curious that Burrow's best game of 2023 came with Higgins on the sidelines. But it likely had a lot less to do with his pass-catchers than the fact that the quarterback's calf may finally be healing.
Sit of the Week
Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700]: So far this year, Smith hasn't been able to duplicate last year's top-10 fantasy numbers. And while the Bengals aren't a terrible fantasy matchup for QBs, they are a below-average one.
Sleeper
Trenton Irwin, WR, Cincinnati Bengals [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,300]: With Higgins out last week, Irwin saw double-digit targets against the Redbirds. Now he faces a Seahawks defense that leads the NFL in PPR points per game allowed to wideouts.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seahawks hasn't done a lot so far this season—just 12 catches for 62 yards total. But he has been targeted six times in two of the past three games, and this analyst is still a believer in his talent. Send out some feelers and see if you can acquire the 21-year-old at a discount.
Stat to Know
15/192/3: That was Ja'Marr Chase's stat line against the Redbirds on a whopping 19 targets. With his running mate sidelined, he should continue to receive a huge target share. And with Justin Jefferson out indefinitely, the title of fantasy football's No. 1 wide receiver may now belong to Chase...at least for the time being.
San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns
Key Injuries
The visiting 49ers have just one injury of note: Reserve running back Elijah Mitchell remains questionable after missing time with a knee injury.
The Cleveland Browns have much bigger problems potentially. Despite a Week 5 bye, the status of quarterback Deshaun Watson remains in doubt due to a bruised rotator cuff in his shoulder. His availability won't be determined until later in the week. Tight end David Njoku also missed practice Wednesday with a hand injury.
Start of the Week
George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000]: The Browns are a bottom-10 fantasy matchup for every position, although that likely has something to do with their early-season opponents. Kittle is red hot after a three-score Week 5 explosion, and he'll find the end zone again in Cleveland.
Sit of the Week
Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200]: Ford played well against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, but he's been shut down the other two games. The NFL's second-best run defense will produce a third dud for the 24-year-old in Week 6.
Sleeper
Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,000]: With Elijah Mitchell out, Mason has served as the change-of-pace back behind Christian McCaffrey the past couple of games. Mason averaged almost seven yards per carry last week and could see some mop-up work if this game gets as out of hand as last week's beatdown of the Dallas Cowboys.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
This might not be the week for it, but fantasy managers with shares of Browns wideout Amari Cooper should probably start looking for an escape route. Cleveland's quarterback is banged up, the running game has evaporated, and the Ravens bracketed Cooper with double coverage all game long two weeks ago. Wait for a big game against a bad defense, and then put out the "For Sale" sign.
Stat to Know
2.16: That's Ford's average per carry in games against the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Bluntly put, he's an average talent who isn't anywhere near the running back Nick Chubb is. Without the ground game that's so important to Kevin Stefanski's scheme, Cleveland's offense has sputtered. That's not likely to change any time soon.
Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins
Key Injuries
The Miami Dolphins have been racking up yardage at a historic pace, but they'll face the Panthers without one of this year's most electric playmakers. Rookie running back De'Von Achane, who has averaged over 12 yards a carry this season, is headed to injured reserve with a knee problem. But the Dolphins are opening the 21-day practice window for Jeff Wilson Jr.
The Panthers have running back problems of their own. Miles Sanders hasn't missed time with the groin injury he's been battling all season, but he's clearly not 100 percent and now has added a shoulder issue that kept him off the practice field Wednesday.
Start of the Week
Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400]: With Achane out and Wilson only just practicing for the first time in weeks, Mostert should see a heavy workload against a Panthers run defense surrendering over 140 yards per game on the ground.
Sit of the Week
Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000]: Sanders has averaged just 3.1 yards per carry. He's had 45 rushing yards in a game just once this year. And now he's even more banged up. Other than that, though, everything's fine.
Sleeper
Hayden Hurst, TE, Carolina Panthers [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,100]: Hurst hasn't done a lot this season outside a decent stat line in Week 1. But he does draw a favorable fantasy matchup with a Dolphins defense allowing the ninth-most PPR points per game to tight ends in 2023.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Wide receiver Adam Thielen has had a solid first season with the Panthers. He's a top-10 player in terms of PPR points after five weeks. That makes him an excellent "sell high" candidate with so many teams springing leaks at the position. Get value for the veteran while you can, because the Panthers' passing attack is too inconsistent to be trusted long-term.
Stat to Know
513.6: That's the staggering number of yards per game the Dolphins are averaging five weeks into the 2023 season—an NFL record. Tua Tagovailoa, Mostert and Achane and Tyreek Hill are all inside the top 10 at their position. If you have a Dolphins skill-position player on your fantasy roster, start them every week without hesitation.
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
Key Injuries
The Colts were one of a number of teams who sustained a major injury on offense a week ago, when quarterback Anthony Richardson sprained the AC joint in his shoulder and may need surgery. He's out 4-8 weeks.
The Jacksonville Jaguars could be short a receiver (again) for this AFC South tilt. Zay Jones reinjured the same knee that sidelined him earlier in the season in last week's win over the Buffalo Bills and did not practice on Wednesday.
Start of the Week
Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400]: When Jones was out in recent weeks, Kirk's fantasy production saw a significant bump. That could mean big things against a Colts team allowing the ninth-most PPR points per game to WRs in 2023.
Sit of the Week
Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200]: Moss was fantastic last week against the Tennessee Titans. But Jonathan Taylor is sure to eat into his workload more this week, and the Jaguars are a bottom-10 fantasy matchup for running backs.
Sleeper
Gardner Minshew, QB, Indianapolis Colts [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000]: Minshew has played relatively well when called upon this year, completing 68.7 percent of his passes with two scores and no picks. Now, he gets a revenge game against his former team in a favorable fantasy matchup.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Depending on your record and depth at quarterback, now might be a good time to make a play for Richardson, especially in leagues without IR spots. It's a move that's all about the future, but the rookie could be a potential difference-maker for your team in the postseason.
Stat to Know
10: That's the number of snaps Jonathan Taylor played last week in his 2023 debut. It's not a number that pleased fantasy managers, but it wasn't especially surprising after a long layoff. The Colts aren't paying Taylor $14 million to watch Moss run the ball, though, so look for that snap number to increase quickly and steadily.
New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans
Key Injuries
The list of injuries in this contest is short, but they could have major implications for both teams.
Houston wide receiver Tank Dell missed practice Wednesday with a concussion, and he isn't expected to clear the league's protocol by Sunday. New Orleans wideout Chris Olave has a toe injury which limited him in practice Wednesday.
Start of the Week
Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,800]: Kamara has yet to have a really big game since his return to action. But that could be coming Sunday against a Texans defense giving up the eighth-most PPR points to running backs this season.
Sit of the Week
Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,600]: The Texans may be a good matchup for running backs, but not so much for wide receivers. In fact, only three teams have given up fewer fantasy points per game to the position this season.
Sleeper
Taysom Hill, TE, New Orleans Saints [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,800]: Hill is always something of a risky play because of the wide variance in his usage. But the Texans have been kind to running backs and tight ends, and Hill is rather a cross between the two.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Olave hasn't lived up to expectations this season—he's 29th in PPR points among wide receivers after five games. But the talent is still there. All he needs is for Derek Carr to play more consistent football. It's worth seeing if the Olave manager in your league is ready to throw in the towel, and you can acquire him for a reasonable cost.
Stat to Know
186: That's the number of pass attempts Houston's C.J. Stroud has this year without an interception—an NFL record to begin a career. This week's matchup with the Saints is a tough one. New Orleans has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. But the second overall pick out of Ohio State is still off to an excellent start to his professional career.
New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
Key Injuries
The New England Patriots offense is a complete disaster, which could now be short a weapon. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is in the NFL's concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday.
The Raiders have WR issues of their own, with both Davante Adams (shoulder) and Jakobi Meyers (wrist) on the injury report. Adams didn't practice Wednesday, but he has been playing through the problem for a few weeks and hasn't missed any time yet.
Start of the Week
Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,000]: The "Curse of 370" appears to have claimed another victim as Jacobs is averaging less than three yards per carry in 2023. But the Patriots are a solid matchup for running backs—11th in PPR points per game allowed to the position.
Sit of the Week
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400]: This has a lot less to do with the Raiders defense than a Patriots offense that has just been bad. That includes Stevenson, who is 45th in PPR points among running backs over the past three weeks.
Sleeper
Las Vegas Raiders Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,900]: The Raiders aren't good defensively, but the team is coming off its best fantasy performance of the year and the Patriots have given up the most fantasy points per game in the AFC to team defenses.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
It's not easy to pinpoint any trade targets in this game. The New England offense is awful right now, while Josh Jacobs has struggled for the Riders and Davante Adams isn't going to come cheaply. Meyers might be worth a trade inquiry if you need WR help—he's 15th in PPR points per game among wideouts but won't carry as hefty a price tag as his more famous colleague.
Stat to Know
47.0: The number of rushing yards Jacobs has averaged this season, which is less than half his 2022 total in that category. Blame the Raiders offensive line, the long layoff from his contract standoff or the aforementioned curse. Whatever the reason, he looks little like the back who led the league in rushing last year, but he's 10th in PPR points at the position. It's been that kind of year in the backfield.
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
Key Injuries
The Arizona Cardinals were dealt a hammer blow last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. Running back James Conner had been the linchpin of their offense, but he's now on injured reserve with a knee issue.
The Los Angeles Rams are in much better shape. Not only did they get star wideout Cooper Kupp back in Week 5, but they also have no offensive injuries of note.
Start of the Week
Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500]: Williams' efficiency numbers haven't been great, but he has used volume to remain a prominent fantasy contributor. Now he gets a top-five fantasy matchup for his position with the Cardinals.
Sit of the Week
Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300]: Brown has been surprisingly effective for fantasy managers even with Joshua Dobbs at quarterback. But the Rams have been surprisingly stingy to wide receivers—27th in fantasy points per game allowed to the position.
Sleeper
Tutu Atwell, WR, Los Angeles Rams [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100]: With Kupp back, Atwell's target share is certain to fall considerably. But he could have at least one more week in the sun against a Cardinals team giving up the seventh-most PPR points per game to wide receivers.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Not to keep banging the same drum, but Puka Nacua remains a solid "sell" candidate. Last week, he posted a solid 7/71/1 line on 10 targets, but it was fewer targets than Kupp received. Nacua's value likely has nowhere to go but down from here, so if you can find another manager who is still keen on him, you might be able to land a solid haul.
Stat to Know
118: That's the number of receiving yards Kupp had on eight catches in his first game action of 2023. The 30-year-old looked every bit the superstar we've come to know and love, and he's right back among fantasy football's top-five wide receivers again.
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets
Key Injuries
The good news here is that there are no fantasy-relevant injuries of note. The bad news is that means the New York Jets have to play the Philadelphia Eagles at full strength.
That's not ideal.
Start of the Week
D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100]: Swift is averaging a career-high 5.7 yards per carry this season ahead of a matchup with a Jets defense that has surrendered the fourth-most rushing yards per game.
Sit of the Week
Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000]: Hall scorched the Broncos for a career-high 177 rushing yards last week. But he now faces an Eagles run defense that leads the league at just 61.2 yards allowed per game.
Sleeper
Philadelphia Eagles Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,800]: The Eagles defense hasn't been as dominant as it was a year ago, but the team's pass rush is still loaded, and the Jets don't really have the quarterback to take full advantage of a Philadelphia secondary that has struggled at times.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Five games into the 2023 season, Garrett Wilson of the Jets is a disappointing 27th in PPR points among wide receivers. But he has been targeted at least seven times in every game but one. Like Chris Olave, he just needs more consistent quarterback play, and he's worth taking a look at as a possible "buy low" candidate.
Stat to Know
109.08: That's the number of fantasy points Jalen Hurts has, which leads all NFC signal-callers. This, despite the fact that the Eagles haven't really played to their potential this season. If they do put it all together as we move farther into the season, Hurts could easily repeat as fantasy football's No. 1 quarterback.
Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Key Injuries
There was encouraging news for the Detroit Lions on the injury front Wednesday: Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen), who missed last week's win over Carolina, practiced in a limited fashion. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is an iffier bet, after telling reporters that he won't know until Friday if he'll be healthy enough to play in Week 6.
The Buccaneers also have a high-end wideout with injury issues after Mike Evans missed practice on Wednesday with a hamstring injury.
Start of the Week
Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600]: The Buccaneers aren't an especially good matchup for tight ends, but this is just an opportunity to point out LaPorta is fantasy football's No. 1 player at his position five weeks into the season. The rookie has earned every-week starter status regardless of opponent.
Sit of the Week
Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]: White has been neither great nor terrible for fantasy managers—he's 28th in PPR points per game among running backs to this point. But the Lions have been stout against the run this season, with only one team allowing fewer PPR points per game to backs in 2023.
Sleeper
Josh Reynolds, WR, Detroit Lions [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,500]: Reynolds has had his moments this season and is quietly 28th in PPR points among wideouts this season. If St. Brown is forced to miss a second consecutive game, this play gets that much better.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Jameson Williams has yet to make a dent in the NFL; between injury and suspension, the Alabama product has barely played. But the 2022 first-round pick is a speedster who would complement St. Brown and Reynolds well. If you can acquire Williams on the cheap and have a little patience, he could pay off big down the road.
Stat to Know
101.5: That's Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's passer rating, which is eighth in the NFL. His completion percentage (69.6) and passer rating are career highs, and he has seven touchdown passes against just two interceptions. There's a lot of season to be played, but he is, arguably, playing the best football of his career.
New York Giants at Buffalo Bills
Key Injuries
The reeling New York Giants have all kinds of injury issues, with quarterback Daniel Jones (neck), running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and tight end Darren Waller (groin) all on the injury report. Of the trio, only Barkley practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.
The Bills have some tight end issues of their own, with both veteran Dalton Knox (wrist) and rookie Dalton Kincaid (concussion) banged up. Both practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, though.
Start of the Week
James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400]: Five weeks into the 2023 season, Cook ranks 16th in fantasy points among running backs, High-end RB2 numbers are a reasonable expectation Sunday against New York's 30th-ranked run defense.
Sit of the Week
Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200]: Even if Waller is able to play through his injury Sunday, he's tough to start in fantasy leagues. The Bills have allowed the third-fewest PPR points per game to TEs this year, and the Giants offense is in shambles.
Sleeper
Buffalo Bills Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,700]: The New York Giants lead the league in fantasy points per game allowed to opposing defenses this season, largely because they are on pace to allow a jaw-dropping 102 sacks in 2023. For reals.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
With the Giants in freefall and Barkley having missed so much time, calling him a "buy" might seem an odd statement. But if the Barkley manager in your league is in full-blown panic mode, you might be able to acquire him at such a low asking price that even an RB2 return would be a good value. They call it "Buy Low" for a reason, after all.
Stat to Know
255.2: That's the number of total yards per game the 1-4 Giants are averaging in 2023—less than half of what the Dolphins are racking up per contest. Injuries have played a part, but the biggest issue for Big Blue has been line play so terrible that calling it abysmal does a grave disservice to the word.
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers
Key Injuries
The Dallas Cowboys have wounded pride after getting drilled by the San Francisco 49ers last week, but the team is relatively healthy.
Coming out of the bye week, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is back at practice and appears on track to make his return to the playing field in Week 6.
Start of the Week
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200]: After last week's debacle against the 49ers, starting Prescott might seem unwise. But the Chargers are 27th in the NFL in pass defense and fifth in fantasy points per game allowed to quarterbacks.
Sit of the Week
Josh Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,700]: Palmer might appear a sneaky-good start with Mike Williams out for the season. But the Cowboys have surrendered the third-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers this year.
Sleeper
Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,500]: It has been Gallup, and not Brandin Cooks, who has been the WR2 for Dallas of late. The Chargers have allowed the second-most PPR points per game to wideouts this season.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
If Prescott does somehow pull off a big game or two in the next few weeks, smart fantasy managers will see what they might be able to get for him. Mike McCarthy's offense isn't especially fantasy friendly, and Prescott is more name than numbers from a fantasy perspective at this point.
Stat to Know
11.8: That's the number of fantasy points per game Prescott has averaged this season. That ranks 24th among quarterbacks, behind such luminaries as Joshua Dobbs of the Arizona Cardinals, Sam Howell of the Washington Commanders and Desmond Ridder of the Atlanta Falcons.
Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter, @IDPSharks.