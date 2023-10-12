B/R Fantasy Football's Game-by-Game Guide to Winning Week 6

14 of 15

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Key Injuries

The reeling New York Giants have all kinds of injury issues, with quarterback Daniel Jones (neck), running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and tight end Darren Waller (groin) all on the injury report. Of the trio, only Barkley practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.

The Bills have some tight end issues of their own, with both veteran Dalton Knox (wrist) and rookie Dalton Kincaid (concussion) banged up. Both practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, though.

Start of the Week

James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400]: Five weeks into the 2023 season, Cook ranks 16th in fantasy points among running backs, High-end RB2 numbers are a reasonable expectation Sunday against New York's 30th-ranked run defense.

Sit of the Week

Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200]: Even if Waller is able to play through his injury Sunday, he's tough to start in fantasy leagues. The Bills have allowed the third-fewest PPR points per game to TEs this year, and the Giants offense is in shambles.

Sleeper

Buffalo Bills Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,700]: The New York Giants lead the league in fantasy points per game allowed to opposing defenses this season, largely because they are on pace to allow a jaw-dropping 102 sacks in 2023. For reals.

Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High

With the Giants in freefall and Barkley having missed so much time, calling him a "buy" might seem an odd statement. But if the Barkley manager in your league is in full-blown panic mode, you might be able to acquire him at such a low asking price that even an RB2 return would be a good value. They call it "Buy Low" for a reason, after all.

Stat to Know