Colorado's Shedeur Sanders Tops CFB NIL Valuations at $4.8M; Arch Manning 2nd

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders Tops CFB NIL Valuations at $4.8M; Arch Manning 2ndOctober 11, 2023
Shedeur Sanders' Heisman Trophy candidacy ran aground after Colorado fell back to earth, but the Buffaloes quarterback remains head and shoulders above the rest in terms of earning power.
On3 projected Sanders to have a $4.8 million NIL valuation. That's $2 million higher than the next closest player, Texas' Arch Manning ($2.8 million).
On3 @On3sports
Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders holds a $4.8M On3 NIL Valuation, the highest in College Football📈<br><br>2. Arch Manning - $2.8M <br>3. Caleb Williams - $2.7M<br>4. Travis Hunter - $2.3M<br>5. JJ McCarthy - $1.4M <br><br>Full List: <a href="https://t.co/N4f1RvdOt0">https://t.co/N4f1RvdOt0</a> <a href="https://t.co/w6dLeuDyrD">pic.twitter.com/w6dLeuDyrD</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.