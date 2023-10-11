Colorado's Shedeur Sanders Tops CFB NIL Valuations at $4.8M; Arch Manning 2nd

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Shedeur Sanders' Heisman Trophy candidacy ran aground after Colorado fell back to earth, but the Buffaloes quarterback remains head and shoulders above the rest in terms of earning power.

On3 projected Sanders to have a $4.8 million NIL valuation. That's $2 million higher than the next closest player, Texas' Arch Manning ($2.8 million).

