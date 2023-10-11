X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Colorado's Shedeur Sanders Tops CFB NIL Valuations at $4.8M; Arch Manning 2nd

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 11, 2023

    TEMPE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 07: Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates as he walks off the field following the NCAAF game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. The Buffaloes defeated the Sun Devils 27-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Shedeur Sanders' Heisman Trophy candidacy ran aground after Colorado fell back to earth, but the Buffaloes quarterback remains head and shoulders above the rest in terms of earning power.

    On3 projected Sanders to have a $4.8 million NIL valuation. That's $2 million higher than the next closest player, Texas' Arch Manning ($2.8 million).

    On3 @On3sports

    Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders holds a $4.8M On3 NIL Valuation, the highest in College Football📈<br><br>2. Arch Manning - $2.8M <br>3. Caleb Williams - $2.7M<br>4. Travis Hunter - $2.3M<br>5. JJ McCarthy - $1.4M <br><br>Full List: <a href="https://t.co/N4f1RvdOt0">https://t.co/N4f1RvdOt0</a> <a href="https://t.co/w6dLeuDyrD">pic.twitter.com/w6dLeuDyrD</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.