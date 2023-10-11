X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Robert Saleh: Jets Need to Give Eagles' Jalen Hurts '11 Kisses' If He Runs the Ball

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 11, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 08: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 08, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

    New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh used a unique turn of phrase to describe how the team intends to slow down Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts.

    Saleh told reporters his defenders need to "give him 11 kisses."

    Jets Videos @snyjets

    "If the quarterback carries the ball, we've got to give him 11 kisses"<br><br>- Robert Saleh on the Eagles' "tush push" <a href="https://t.co/tQeoUAKq6r">pic.twitter.com/tQeoUAKq6r</a>

    Hurts continues to be an effective runner, with an average of 60 rushing yards per game through five weeks. In addition, opposing teams still haven't found a formula to stop Philadelphia's patented "tush push" play.

    NFL @NFL

    A little Brotherly Shove on the last play of the half 👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/JalenHurts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JalenHurts</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PHIvsLAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PHIvsLAR</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/LxW25sxPWA">https://t.co/LxW25sxPWA</a> <a href="https://t.co/Xj91T45K9a">pic.twitter.com/Xj91T45K9a</a>

    By and large, Saleh and his staff know what to expect from the Eagles; actually slowing down Philly's offense will be another matter. The Jets are allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game (146.2) along with a pretty robust 4.5 yards per carry.

    On Sunday, New York might need to deploy more than "11 kisses."

    Robert Saleh: Jets Need to Give Eagles' Jalen Hurts '11 Kisses' If He Runs the Ball
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon