Robert Saleh: Jets Need to Give Eagles' Jalen Hurts '11 Kisses' If He Runs the Ball

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh used a unique turn of phrase to describe how the team intends to slow down Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts.

Saleh told reporters his defenders need to "give him 11 kisses."

Hurts continues to be an effective runner, with an average of 60 rushing yards per game through five weeks. In addition, opposing teams still haven't found a formula to stop Philadelphia's patented "tush push" play.

By and large, Saleh and his staff know what to expect from the Eagles; actually slowing down Philly's offense will be another matter. The Jets are allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game (146.2) along with a pretty robust 4.5 yards per carry.