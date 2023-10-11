Fantasy Alert: Colts Plan to Increase Jonathan Taylor's Practice Reps Ahead of Week 6

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Coming off a quiet debut in Week 5, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor could be an impact fantasy player on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Wednesday they are going to "ramp" Taylor up in practice this week with the possibility he will see an increased workload in Week 6.

Taylor started the season on the physically unable to perform list while he continued to recover from offseason ankle surgery. He was activated on Saturday, making him eligible to play in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.

Saturday also saw Taylor and the Colts put their ongoing contract standoff behind them. He agreed to a new three-year, $42 million extension that runs through the 2026 season.

Due to his limited work in the offseason because of the injury, Taylor was only on the field for 10 snaps against the Titans. He carried the ball six times for 18 yards and had one reception for 16 yards.

Having Taylor play close to a normal workload is going to help a Colts offense that has had an unstable quarterback situation because of injuries to Anthony Richardson. The rookie will miss at least the next four games after being placed on injured reserve with a sprained AC joint.

Gardner Minshew II has done a good job when called upon this season. He won his only start against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 and has 553 passing yards with two touchdowns in five appearances.

Backup running back Zack Moss is coming off his best game of the season. The fifth-year player had 165 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in Week 5. He ranks third in the NFL with 445 rushing yards and is averaging a strong 5.0 yards per carry.